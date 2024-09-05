Survivors Urge FG to Address Proliferation of Fake Cancer Drugs

Esther Oluku

A group of cancer survivors, Network of People Impacted by Cancer in Nigeria (NePiCiN), has called on the Federal Government through the Ministry of Health to address the menace of proliferation of fake cancer treatment drugs in Nigeria.

The President NePiCiN, Mrs. Gloria Orji, explained that as a terminal illness, the adverse reactions and inactivity of fake drugs have the potential of causing the death of a patients hence the need for a more targeted approach to enable survivors lead longer and healthier lives.

While fielding questions from journalists yesterday, she maintained that a major factor in the proliferation of fake drugs is the unavailability of drugs at the national oncology pharmacies which force patients to go to public pharmacies to buy.

Considering the enormous costs of these medications and the economic impact on an already vulnerable population, Orji advised the federal government should through its agencies look into the elimination of middle men in the sale of these specialized drugs to put a permanent stop to its spread.

Also, she noted that as an action point towards ensuring progressive health of survivors, the government should make effort towards ensuring that original and safe medications are always available at national oncology pharmacies.

She said: “We are not just battling with the cost of drugs, we are talking about life here. Nobody gets a second chance and it’s quite appalling how this is going. Fake drugs impact the patient as it does a lot of harm and no good.

“When you get a drug and find out it’s not working, they recommend a higher one and you spend more than you would ordinarily. I believe this problem happen because there are middle men who can be supplying you with the good ones but also mix the fake ones and one can’t hold them responsible because they also supply the good ones.

“I also believe that if the government put their foot down, they can get it right. The National Health Insurance Agency (NHIA) can be used to get these drugs from the source such that patients can source all drugs from the hospital and are not allowed to go outside. That is how it should be.

“Like at the national hospital, there is an oncology pharmacy. Why can’t it be stocked because it explains why people go out to get the fake drugs. These are policies that government should start thing about adopting.”

On his part, Mr. Dozie Akwarandu, a member of NePiCiN in his remark urged the government to exercise the political will to ensure that policies around the regulation, control and circulation of drugs should be enforced to curtail this problem.

According to him, agencies like NAFDAC, FCCPC and SON amongst others must work unanimously to checkmate the issue of fake drugs circulation from the source such that from the manufacturing, packaging, warehousing and supply are monitored and nipped in the bud.