Mutfwang Awards Contracts for Construction of 55 New Secondary Schools in Plateau

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos





Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State has awarded contracts for the construction of 55 new secondary schools across the state.

Speaking at the contract signing ceremony, held at the New Government House, Little Rayfield, Jos, the governor said it was a significant step in his government’s commitment to transforming the state’s educational infrastructure.

He emphasized that the new schools must adhere to international standards and serve as models for future educational developments.

“This project, under the Plateau State Adolescent Girls’ Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE), funded by the World Bank, is a crucial investment in improving the learning environment for our students”, the governor observed.

He stressed the projects are designed to empower the girl child, acknowledging that educating women leads to far-reaching benefits for society as a whole.

In a symbolic presentation of award letters to contractors, Mutfwang issued a firm directive: “Let me warn you ahead of time, you must do a good job.

“We will ensure that these projects meet the highest standards. Our supervisory mechanisms will be top-notch because we want to set a precedent with this initiative. When the World Bank team comes for evaluation, we must not be found wanting.”

The governor further emphasized that the funds allocated for these projects are not free grants, urging contractors to strictly adhere to the specified building standards and timelines.

Speaking at the event, the Commissioner for Secondary Education, Mohammed Nyalun, expressed gratitude to the World Bank, the federal government, and the governor for their roles in making the project a reality.

He highlighted that this initiative is a crucial step towards ensuring every child in Plateau State has access to education in a conducive learning environment.

Project Coordinator for the AGILE, Shirinkpo Maina provided an overview of the initiative, noting that these facilities lay the groundwork for inclusive, quality education accessible to every child, regardless of background.

He said that the Plateau State AGILE Project, supported by the World Bank, involves the construction of 35 Junior Secondary Schools and 20 Senior Secondary Schools, all aimed at enhancing educational opportunities across the state.