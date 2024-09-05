Federal Lawmaker Seeks Urgent Reduction of Maternal, Neonatal Mortality

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Health Secondary and Tertiary, Senator Ipalibo Harry Banigo has called for urgent action to address Nigeria’s alarming maternal and neonatal mortality rates.

The federal lawmaker made during a dialogue with female Commissioners of Health from across Nigeria, in Abuja .

She emphasised that Nigeria’s maternal mortality rate of 512 deaths per 100,000 live births and neonatal mortality rate of 39 deaths per 1,000 live births were unacceptable and required immediate attention.

The meeting, organised by the Office of the Special Adviser to the President on Health (OASP-H), aimed to discuss issues around the health of women and children in line with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

As women leaders in health, Sen Banigo stressed their unique responsibility to save lives and improve healthcare outcomes. She urged Commissioners of Health across the country to work together to address these challenges and prioritise the health of women and children.

Banigo expressed her experience as Acting Commissioner of Health and Deputy Governor and highlight the importance of collaboration across all levels, including local governments, primary healthcare centers, states, and federal authorities.

She encouraged the Commissioners to harness the strategic platform of their State Council of Health to drive improvement in health outcomes.

The Senator eulogies the accomplished women who have shown commitment to transforming healthcare for women and children, and expressed confidence that the ideas shared, knowledge exchanged, and strategies developed would translate into real progress, ensuring the health of women and children is protected and prioritized.

According to her, “I was truly honored to be invited as a Special Guest of Honour at this crucial dialogue with our female Commissioners of Health from across Nigeria. Being surrounded by such accomplished women, all committed to transforming healthcare for our women and children, filled me with immense pride and optimism.

“To be candid, the challenges before us are enormous. Nigeria’s maternal mortality rate of 512 deaths per 100,000 live births and neonatal mortality rate of 39 deaths per 1,000 live births are not statistics we can accept as the norm. These figures underscore the urgent need for coordinated action. As women leaders in health, we bear a unique responsibility to reverse these trends and save countless lives.”

She advised that “As Commissioners of Health, you hold a vital position. Even though the constitution delineates responsibilities between Local Governments and our primary healthcare centers, States and their secondary health services, and the Federal Government overseeing tertiary care, the reality is that the health outcomes of your state are your responsibility”.

She said as health authority in their various states, is essential for the Commissioners to understand that they are accountable for the entire spectrum of care.

“From my past experience as both Acting Commissioner of Health and Deputy Governor, I know firsthand how critical it is to foster collaboration across all levels. I have seen the importance of bringing all stakeholders together, including CSOs and development partners. Your position is pivotal in ensuring that everyone works together towards a common goal.

“Your State Council of Health is also a strategic platform at your disposal. It is a melting pot of diverse perspectives. I encourage you to harness this resource effectively, making it a key driver in improving health outcomes in your states”.

Banigo added that the meeting marked a significant step toward aligning their efforts across the national and sub-national levels, saying “As we move forward, I am confident that the ideas shared, the knowledge exchanged, and the strategies developed will translate into real progress, ensuring that the health of our women and children is not only protected but prioritized”.