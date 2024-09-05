Eno Mourns Death of Two Journalists in A’Ibom 

Okon Bassey in Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, has expressed shock over the sudden death of two journalists of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Akwa Ibom State Council, Patience John and Esther Ukpe.

The governor in a statement issued yesterday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Ekerete Udoh, described their demise as a huge loss to the journalism profession in the state.

The governor acknowledged the contributions of the two deceased journalists in disseminating the ARISE Agenda of his administration, noting that they will be sorely missed.

Governor Eno extended his heartfelt sympathies to the families of the departed journalists, members of the ctate Council of the NUJ and National Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ).

According to him, “The late Patience John of the Akwa Ibom Broadcasting Corporation, AKBC TV Service, was an integral part of the Press Corps in my office, and was noted as a diligent and hardworking professional.

“While we were struggling to absorb the sad news of her death, then came the news of the sudden death of yet another journalist, Esther Ukpe of the Federated Chapel of the Union. This is deeply sad and unfortunate.

“May God console their families, the NUJ family, and grant their souls eternal repose.”

The governor reassured the media community that his administration would continue to identify with media professionals as integral part of his plans and policies geared towards leaving a lasting legacy of the development in the state.