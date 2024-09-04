UI Faculty of Veterinary Medicine Celebrates 60th anniversary

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, University of Ibadan, has held its 53rd oath-taking/induction ceremony of 90 veterinary medical doctors.

This is just as the faculty celebrated its 60th anniversary with a five-day programme themed, ’60 Years of Veterinary Education, the Goals, the Gains and the Gaps’.

The oath-taking/induction, administered by the acting Registrar of VCN, Dr. Oladotun Fadipe, and held at the faculty auditorium, in conjunction with the Veterinary Council of Nigeria (VCN), was presided over by the UI Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Kayode Adebowale, assisted by the VCN President, AIG (Dr.) Aishatu Baju.

While delivering the induction lecture, Dr. Adebanji Adeniyi charged the inductees with the importance of upholding professionalism and moral behaviour in the veterinary medical practice, urging them to uphold the values of their profession by serving as exemplary ambassadors.

A 1967 graduate of the Faculty, Prof. Basil Orioghae Ikede, in his goodwill message, congratulated the faculty on its achievement over the years in the training of veterinarians who have always contributed to research and education in Nigeria and across the world, welcoming the inductees into the profession and encouraged them to be confident in administering their profession and bear the name “doctor” with pride and humility.

A representative of the graduating class, Taofeek, thanked the Dean of the Faculty, Prof. Olufunke Ola-Davies, lecturers, parents, well-wishers and colleagues for being part of their day of joy.

While commenting on the 60th anniversary of the faculty and her achievements since assuming office, Ola-Davies expressed gratitude to God on the celebration, disclosing that the faculty has obtained full accreditation from the National Universities Commission (NUC) for all its courses.

She thanked the university management for providing her with a strong platform to lead after being elected as the dean, stating that since she assumed office, five readers, six senior lecturers and 15 professors were promoted in the faculty while 23 new lecturers were also employed.

The dean added that the faculty now possesses new equipment, including six binocular microscopes, a compound microscope, two ultrasound machines, a semi-automated microtome, a spectrophotometer, a blood pressure monitor, two otoscopes, a large animal weighing scale and a digital X-ray machine in addition to a 45 kVA Mikano generator to assist in power generation in the auditorium.