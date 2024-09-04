  • Wednesday, 4th September, 2024

Tinubu Congratulates Eniola Bolaji on Paralympics Badminton Feat

Business | 7 hours ago

Deji Elumoye in Beijing, China 

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Eniola Mariam Bolaji on winning a medal in badminton at the Paris 2024 Paralympics, becoming the first African athlete to achieve such a feat in the sport at the Games.

Eighteen-year-old Eniola clinched bronze in the women’s Para-badminton SL3 at the Paris Paralympics on Monday.

In a press release by his Media Adviser, Ajuri Ngelale,  the President commended Bolaji for her courage and resilience, which she demonstrated against all odds to secure Nigeria’s first medal at the Games.

President Tinubu thanked the young athlete for making the nation proud and described her as a fine example of Nigeria’s youths’ resourcefulness, talent, and grit.

The President enjoined Ms. Bolaji not to relent but to keep striving for success.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.