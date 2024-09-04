Tinubu Congratulates Eniola Bolaji on Paralympics Badminton Feat

Deji Elumoye in Beijing, China

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Eniola Mariam Bolaji on winning a medal in badminton at the Paris 2024 Paralympics, becoming the first African athlete to achieve such a feat in the sport at the Games.

Eighteen-year-old Eniola clinched bronze in the women’s Para-badminton SL3 at the Paris Paralympics on Monday.

In a press release by his Media Adviser, Ajuri Ngelale, the President commended Bolaji for her courage and resilience, which she demonstrated against all odds to secure Nigeria’s first medal at the Games.

President Tinubu thanked the young athlete for making the nation proud and described her as a fine example of Nigeria’s youths’ resourcefulness, talent, and grit.

The President enjoined Ms. Bolaji not to relent but to keep striving for success.