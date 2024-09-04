Shettima Presides Over NEC Meeting With Dangote, Bill Gates in Attendance

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The monthly National Economic Council (NEC) is underway at the State House, Abuja with Vice-President Kashim Shettima presiding.

The meeting, holding at the Council Chambers, is being attended by President of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote and Chairman of Bill Gates Foundation, Mr Bill Gates, apart from statutory governors and some ministers that make up the NEC membership.

Also present at the meeting are state governors including Babagana Zulum of Borno, Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa), Duoye Diri (Bayelsa), Francis Nwifuru (Ebonyi), and Lawan Dauda (Zamfara State), among others.

Also at the closed-door meeting are deputy governors representing their principals, some ministers, as well as some state commissioners of finance.

The meeting is expected to review the nation’s economic policy and the recent fuel price increase among other issues on the agenda.

Details later…