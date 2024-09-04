Rev Ben Eragbai: Celebrating 60 Years of Spreading God’s Love and Transforming Communities

With a reputation for transforming lives and communities, the visionary General Overseer of Divine Appointment Ministry in Lagos, Reverend Ben Eragbai, has dedicated his life to a singular mission, ‘serving God and redeeming lost souls’, earning him the affectionate moniker ‘Jesus Soldier’, for his tireless efforts in rehabilitating street touts and restoring hope to the marginalised. As he marked a milestone 60th birthday recently, he shared his journey of faith, revealing a transformative path marked by initial disillusionment with religious hypocrisy, a period of rebellion against Christianity, and ultimately, a profound encounter with God’s grace that reshaped his life and purpose. Sunday Ehigiator brings excerpts

Reflecting on your 60 years, what’s your life’s journey been like?

My life’s journey has been winding, and filled with unexpected twists and turns. It began in the vibrant city of Lagos, where I spent my youthful days frequenting the Fela Shrine, smoking marijuana, and attending Fela’s Yabis Nights. My parents, who were in the village while I was at school, thought I was headed for destruction. But little did they know, grace was already working in my life.

Growing up in the Army Barracks with my elder sister and her husband, I was exposed to a contradictory environment that shaped my views on Christianity. We attended Catholic Church services in the morning, but in the evening, a native doctor would be invited to perform rituals and make incisions on our heads. As a young child, I had many questions. If the church we attended in the morning was mighty, why did my guardian resort to these practices in the evening?

This dichotomy fueled my rebellion against Christianity. I thought it was all fake, and I wanted nothing to do with it. When I got to the university, I broke free from any semblance of Christianity. Churches would come to evangelise me, but I thought they were all fake. That was until I was invited to a fellowship by Archbishop Idahosa’s church. For the first time, I witnessed genuine power and sincerity, unlike anything I had experienced before.

But my journey was far from smooth. I continued to struggle with my past, jumping in and out of church sporadically. I attended a church where the prayers were loud and intense, like bullets. It was a far cry from the quiet prayers I was used to. I expected my aunt to take me back to that church, but she never did. This left me continuing my pattern of not attending church regularly for some time.

However, when I was invited to the New Covenant Gospel Church in Benin, something shifted. I realised that Christianity didn’t need to be mixed with anything else. I accepted the Holy Spirit, and it was a turning point in my life. The experience was so profound that I didn’t even feel like eating, fearing that doing so might cause the experience to fade.

But I still had my struggles’ I backslid, smoking marijuana in Europe until Grace found me once more. When I gave my life to Christ, I didn’t intend to become a pastor. I just wanted to be a faithful worker. But God had other plans. I attended Bible school, completed it, and tried to sit quietly in the congregation. But Mama Abiola Omobude spotted me and told the pastor, ‘This man is an asset. Don’t let him go’.

I cried, ‘God, I just wanted to stay in the background’. But I followed Dr. Omobude’s advice, completing every task given to me until I grew in my faith. I didn’t want to be a pastor, but I eventually realized I didn’t have a choice. God’s faithfulness has been my journey, transforming me from a rebellious youth to a vessel for His glory.

When did you eventually get called to the pulpit?

My call to the pulpit dates back to 1993 in Lagos. I initially began ministering at the New Covenant Gospel Church under the guidance of the pastor there. After several years, when it was time to move on, I relocated to Lagos, and that’s where my journey continued.

I started in a tall-story building at Logema, Onipanu Bus Stop before I built my first church in Fadeyi.

What inspired your mission to help drug users?

I’ve had the privilege of working with the current Lagos State Commissioner of Police, a man of strong faith and conviction. He’s seen firsthand the transformative power of God in our community.

When we built our church in Fadeyi, he recalled putting his men on high alert due to the area’s notorious reputation. But, to his surprise, there were no issues, and two former troublemakers even became ushers in our church.

This is just one example of how God has used me to make a difference in the lives of others. My own experiences on the streets, selling goods and hawking items, have shaped me and given me a message to share. I’ve learned that our mess can become our message, and that’s the truth.

I remember when I was exhausted, feeling like I couldn’t go on. But God spoke to me, saying, ‘You are tired.’ I replied, ‘Yes, I’m tired.’ He then said, ‘I told you to go and stand before the people. If you don’t go there now, I’ll raise an area boy to take your place.’ That was a wake-up call for me.

My past experiences have taught me to be humble and not look down on anyone. I’ve been in their shoes, and I know what it’s like to struggle. That’s why I can relate to them and help them transform their lives.

The Commissioner of Police has seen this transformation firsthand, and he’s become a close friend and ally. He’s even asked me to pray for his officers and bless them, which we’ve done on several occasions.

I’ve also had experiences with former troublemakers who have become members of our church. One man of God had a vision of me surrounded by these boys, and he was amazed when he saw them kneeling while I prayed for them.

My message is clear: our mess can become our message. We don’t have to be defined by our past mistakes. We can use them to help others and make a difference in our communities.

Share examples of life transformations through your messages.

I’m often invited by the police to help curb crime in the state, and I’m happy to do so. However, I also make it a point to do my part every day in my way. As someone who has worked with many young men involved in cults and crime, I’ve seen firsthand the transformative power of God’s love and redemption.

One notable example that comes to mind is the story of an armed robber who turned to Christ after being wrongly accused and imprisoned. Despite being a graduate and working as an accountant, he was sent to Kirikiri awaiting trial for a crime he didn’t commit.

After his release, he was rejected by his family and eventually turned to a life of crime. But during one of our church services, he felt compelled to come forward after I shared a message from God about an armed robber in our midst. He confessed his plans and surrendered his gun.

I took him under my wing, counselling him and providing for his needs. Despite facing setbacks and beatings, he persevered and eventually became a pastor. He’s now married and living a life of purpose.

This story illustrates the solution to the drug problem that’s plaguing our society. It starts with accepting Christ and surrendering to His love. Then comes counselling, to help them work through their issues and find a new path. Finally, we need to give them hope – a better alternative to the life they’re leaving behind.

The drug problem is complex, fueled by unprecedented hardship and the availability of countless substances. But I believe that with the right approach, we can make a difference. We need to offer a message of hope and redemption and provide the support and resources needed to help them overcome their struggles.

How do you help drug users through recovery?

When it comes to helping individuals struggling with drug addiction, it’s crucial to approach the situation with empathy and understanding.

Simply telling someone to leave their drugs or the places they frequent isn’t enough; we must first give them hope. I’ve found that sharing my own story of transformation, from a troubled past to a life of purpose, can be a powerful tool in inspiring others to seek change.

My journey hasn’t always been easy, but it’s taught me the importance of supporting others in their struggles.

I recall a time when I was detained at the Bahamas airport for not having the necessary visa. But through a miraculous turn of events, an immigration officer who recognised me as a man of God intervened and allowed me to enter the country. Experiences like these have shown me the faithfulness of God and the impact that our testimonies can have on others.

However, I’ve also learned that it’s not enough to just share our stories; we must also provide a solution and support the recovery process.

This is why I emphasise the importance of rehabilitation centres and partnering with individuals to help them overcome their addictions. Simply relocating the problem or telling someone to stop using drugs without offering a helping hand can be counterproductive and even lead to further struggles.

My regret is not accepting Christ earlier in life, but I don’t regret the journey that has brought me to where I am today. Our mess can become our message, and it’s essential to support one another in fulfilling our callings. By working together and offering a supportive community, we can help individuals overcome their struggles and find a better hope for their future.

Kindly touch on your congregation outreach efforts.

As I approach my 60th birthday, I’ve been reflecting on how I want to celebrate this milestone. In the past, I would have expected my congregation to shower me with gifts, perhaps even a car. But this year, I feel a strong desire to give back instead. I believe that’s what birthdays should be about, especially when so many people are struggling.

We’ve already collected an impressive amount of donations – over 1,000 bags of rice, each weighing 5kg, along with groundnut oil and salt. We plan to distribute these essential items to those who need them most.

This is a departure from the traditional Nigerian way of celebrating birthdays, where the focus is on receiving gifts. But I believe that’s exactly what’s wrong with our society. We can’t ignore the struggles of those around us.

When people are hungry and desperate, they can’t be expected to be joyful and celebratory. That’s why I want to use my birthday as an opportunity to make a difference. I want to show that even in a time of personal celebration, we can still think of others.

What’s your perspective on Nigeria’s current economic situation?

The current state of hardship and oppression in Nigeria is not a new phenomenon, but rather a persistent issue that has been exacerbated over time. Musicians like Fela, Sunny Okosuns, and Ras Kimono have been singing about these problems for decades, highlighting the struggles of the common man. The fact that these issues persist today is a testament to our collective failure to address the root causes.

Rather than pointing fingers at current leaders, we must acknowledge that the problems of hardship and oppression have been ongoing for years. It’s time to take responsibility and work towards finding solutions. Our misplaced priorities and lack of empathy for the people have contributed significantly to these issues.

We need to recognize that the challenges we face today are not new, but rather a continuation of the struggles of the past. By acknowledging this, we can begin to work towards creating a better future for all Nigerians.

It’s time to move beyond excuses and find meaningful solutions to the problems that have held us back for so long.

Turning 60, what’s next?

As I celebrate my 60th birthday, I’m filled with a sense of fulfilment, energy, and health. It’s hard to believe I’ve reached this milestone, but I’m grateful for the journey.

My secret to a youthful spirit is forgiveness. Letting go of grudges and forgiving those who need it has been liberating. I’ve learned to focus on what I can change and leave the rest in the past.

I’ve also discovered the power of smiling. Did you know that frowning activates 77 muscles while smiling only uses 13? It’s a simple yet profound truth. By choosing to smile, I’ve reduced stress and welcomed joy into my life.

Deception and lies have no place in my life. I’ve seen how they can lead to a web of problems and harm. Instead, I strive to live authentically and honestly, knowing that integrity is key to a life well-lived.

As I look to the future, I’m excited to continue sharing my message of hope and forgiveness. I believe that by living with intention and purpose, we can stay youthful and vibrant, regardless of our age. So, let’s choose to forgive, focus on the present, and smile our way through life’s challenges. God bless!