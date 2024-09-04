Bill Gates Advises Against Prioritising Local Vaccine Production

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja





Philanthropist and co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Bill Gates, has advised Nigeria not to place much emphasis on local manufacturing of vaccines to the detriment of other much-needed health sector products. Gates said this on Tuesday in Abuja, at the Northern Traditional Leaders’ Committee on Primary Health Care Service Delivery (NTLC) quarterly review meeting.

The meeting was organised by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA).

Speaking on the subject of promoting local manufacturing in the health sector, the renowned philanthropist said there were a lot of complexities involved in vaccine manufacturing, as against other health commodities that were desperately needed in the country.

He added that while Nigeria should aspire to eventually produce vaccines, other health products could offer more immediate benefits in terms of local production.

While acknowledging opportunities for local manufacture of health products, Gates said vaccines might not be the first choice due to regulatory complexities and scale economics.

He stated, “Vaccines are probably not the first thing they would choose to do because of the regulatory complexity and the scale economics. However, in the health sector, there are many other things that should probably be higher on the list to ensure availability and cost are improved by local entrepreneurs.”

Gates called for strategic focus on ensuring the effectiveness of vaccination teams, stressing the need for diligent and trusted individuals at the ward and settlement levels.

He said, “The selection of the right people for vaccination teams is crucial.

“They must be diligent, trusted by the community, and capable of following up on cases of noncompliance. Where results are lacking, we must be ready to make necessary changes.”

In addition to the polio eradication efforts, Gates underscored the importance of routine immunisations in protecting children from diseases, like pneumonia, diarrhoea, and measles.

He praised the Sultan of Sokoto and other leaders for their commitment to improving health outcomes, and urged continued cooperation to raise immunisation levels across the country.

According to Gates, “We’ve made tremendous progress together.

“With continued collaboration and focus, we can finish the job on polio and significantly boost immunisation coverage, ensuring better health for all Nigerian children.”

Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Ali Pate, spoke on the transformative impact of vaccines, as one of the most cost-effective public health interventions that had saved millions of lives globally.

Pate noted the crucial role of vaccines in combating diseases, despite challenges posed by misinformation and social media. He stressed that while vaccines were fully acknowledged for their safety and efficacy by regulators, misinformation had hindered their uptake in many countries, including Nigeria.

The minister underscored the vital role traditional and religious leaders played in countering the myths and ensuring community support for vaccination programmes.

Reflecting on the successes of the National Traditional Leaders Council (NTLC), the minister praised their efforts over the past 15 years in combating polio and increasing vaccine coverage, which had significantly contributed to protecting Nigerian children from diseases, like cervical cancer.

Pate expressed the federal government’s commitment to local manufacturing, through the presidential initiative, aimed at unlocking the healthcare value chain.

He called for improvements in research, regulatory frameworks, and local production of essential medical supplies, including vaccines and pharmaceuticals, to meet the highest standards of safety and efficacy.

He also outlined plans for synchronised immunisation campaigns with neighbouring countries, Niger and Chad.

The minister advocated collaboration from border leaders to ensure successful vaccination drives and prevent the cross-border spread of diseases.

Pate acknowledged the ongoing efforts of partners, like the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, UNICEF, and various local organisations, emphasising the need for continued collaboration and vigilance to maintain and enhance immunisation coverage in Nigeria.

Executive Director of National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA), Muyi Aina, hailed the collaborative efforts of the agency and the northern traditional rulers’ council in promoting health sector Interventions.

In his remarks, the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, commended the co- founder of Bill and Belinda Gates Foundation, Gates, for his assistance towards the eradication and control of various diseases in Nigerian communities.

He also thanked members of the Northern Traditional Leaders Council for the their efforts and dedication in driving the campaign against health challenges in their areas of authority.

WHO Country Representative in Nigeria, Dr Walter Kazadi Mulombo, highlighted his deep respect and appreciation for the event and the people present.

Mulombo said, “It serves to convey their gratitude and recognition of the significance of the moment. In a news story or speech, this phrase could be used to underscore the importance of the occasion and the speaker’s commitment to honouring it.”