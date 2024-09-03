President to Shettima at 58: You’re a Quintessential Administrator, Orator and Bibliophile

•Lauds him for vigour and affability he brings to governance

Deji Elumoye in Beijing, China





President Bola Tinubu has extends his warm congratulations to Vice-President Kashim Shettima on his 58th birthday.

Shettima is an academic, accomplished banking professional, raconteur, and leader who was governor of Borno State from 2011 to 2019 and senator representing Borno Central from 2019 to 2023.

The President, in a release issued on Monday by his Media Adviser, Ajuri Ngelale, joined family, friends, and members of the executive arm of government to celebrate the quintessential administrator, orator, and bibliophile on this special occasion.

President Tinubu commended Vice-President Shettima for the enthusiasm, vigour, and affability he brings to governance.

He thanked the Vice-President for his support and wishes him robust health and renewed strength in his service to the nation.