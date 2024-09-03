NOSDRA Tasks Oil Firms on Compliance to Environmental Regulations 

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt





The National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA) has urged oil companies operating in the country to comply with environmental regulations or face the full force of the law.

The Director General of NOSDRA, Chukwuemeka Woke made the call yesterday, during a familiarisation visit to the Port Harcourt Zonal headquarters in Rivers State.

Reacting to some of the challenges faced by the agency in the zone, he said as an agency established by Act of law, NOSDRA has the mandate to regulate the oil industry’s environmental impact and will not tolerate any form of non-compliance or disregard for regulations.

Woke said that no oil company was above the law, saying: “We will hold every operator accountable for their actions, and ensure that they adhere to the strictest standards of environmental responsibility.”

He assured that his leadership will not be compromised by vested interests or industry pressure, saying he was committed to upholding the law and ensuring that all oil industry operators, including International Oil Companies (IOCs), comply with NOSDRA’s regulations.

“Having said that, let me address the issue raised by the head of the NOSDRA reference laboratory, I want to assure you that I am not the kind of DG that any oil company would take for a ride.

“Oil industry, be it IOCs, or anybody must comply with the regulations of NOSDRA. The agency is not just a private company but an establishment by an Act of law and so we represent the federal government and we are to regulate the operations of the oil industry as it relates to oil and gas pollution and spillage and so nobody, no oil company is above the law.

“If they want to think they can reach me, I am not the type of DG that they would reach. So let the message go very clearly now, we must do the needful, they must grant you access to take samples and we must get the results. Rest assured that you are protected as long as you are committed to your work,” he stated.

The DG who also assured the staff of his commitment to upgrade the agency, was conducted around the office by the Zonal Director, Mr Ime Ekanem and the head of the NOSDRA reference laboratory, Dr Kenneth Aroh.

He expressed gratitude to the staff for their dedication to work and promised improvements in equipment and staff welfare.

Woke emphasised his role in evaluating staff performance and determining promotions. “I am the one who will decide on your promotions,” he stated “Your work will be assessed, and I will say yes or no to your advancement,” he added.

He reminded the staff that while he leads the agency, the Minister of Environment holds superior authority. “Your productivity will be my report card,” he added, stressing the importance of dedication and hard work.