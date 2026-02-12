Coy Showcases AI-powered Home Solutions

LG Electronics (LG) has introduced a comprehensive lineup of AI-powered home solutions tailored for the Middle East and Africa (MEA) at LG InnoFest 2026 MEA, which took place in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Under the theme: ‘Innovation, Forward Together’, the exhibition highlighted LG’s latest developments across clothing care, kitchen, built-in kitchen and total cleaning solutions, with a focus on user-centric design and regional relevance.

Returning after a seven-year hiatus, LG InnoFest is the company’s signature regional event for key partners and media.

Designed as a “festival” that celebrates innovation, cooperation and the Life’s Good philosophy, LG InnoFest 2026 MEA reflects LG’s long-term commitment to, and growing presence in markets throughout the MEA region.

AI Core-Tech Powers Next-Generation Clothing Care Solutions

LG is strengthening its residential laundry lineup for the MEA with appliances that combine larger capacities, premium design and proprietary AI Core-Tech. The latest models deliver a more intelligent and efficient washing and drying experience with features such as AI Wash and AI Dry.