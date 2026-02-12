NACCIMA Commends FG for Reopening Samiya International Border

Dike Onwuamaeze

The National President of Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Mr. Jani Ibrahim, has commended the federal government for directing the immediate reopening of the Samiya International Border in Kebbi State that links Nigeria with the Republic of Benin.

Ibrahim, who is also the chairman of the Organised Private Sector of Nigeria, said that the reopening of the border represented a timely and forward-looking policy decision aimed at strengthening cross-border trade, deepening regional economic cooperation, and revitalising legitimate economic activities along the corridor.

He said: “NACCIMA notes with appreciation that the reopening of the border is accompanied by strengthened compliance measures, the deployment of modern cargo monitoring technology, improved transit controls, and firm directives against smuggling and regulatory abuse.

“The emphasis on faster cargo clearance timelines and coordinated inter-agency oversight reflects a balanced and pragmatic approach that supports trade facilitation while safeguarding national security and revenue interests.”

He said that as a leading advocate for cross-border trade enhancement and regional integration, NACCIMA recognised the far-reaching developmental impact that functional and well-regulated border posts have on border community livelihoods, agricultural and commodity value chains, Small and Medium-Scale Enterprises (SMEs) and informal sector traders.

Other impacts are regional food security, bilateral and ECOWAS trade integration and social and cultural exchange

Ibrahim said: “The reopening of the Samiya International Border sends a strong policy signal that regulated, technology-driven border operations can simultaneously promote economic growth, enhance competitiveness, and protect national interests.

“NACCIMA reaffirms its commitment to partnering with government agencies and stakeholders to ensure that this policy direction translates into sustainable trade expansion, inclusive growth, and strengthened regional cooperation.”