Addosser MFB Redeems N3.9bn Commercial Paper

Addosser Microfinance Bank Limited has successfully redeemed its N3.9 billion Series 1

Commercial Paper, which matured on February 6, 2026.

The Commercial Paper was issued under the bank’s N10 billion programme and listed on the FMDQ Securities Exchange. The Series 1 issuance recorded over 150 per cent subscription, reflecting strong investor confidence in the Bank’s governance framework and financial capacity. The programme forms part of Addosser’s broader liquidity and funding strategy to support on-lending and balance sheet growth.

In addition, the bank has recapitalized a prerequisite for obtaining a national microfinance bank license with final approval from the Central Bank of Nigeria currently being awaited.

Managing Director, Mr. Adebayo Fabiyi, said the successful Commercial Paper redemption reflects the Bank’s strong financial capacity and disciplined approach to growth, as it prepares to leverage the national licence to expand its branch network from 27 to 50 locations over the next five years.

He further noted that while the recapitalisation strengthens the Bank’s capital base, the Commercial Paper Programme provides flexible funding to support lending activities and serve customers at scale, supported by the Bank’s digital banking platform called Atlas Digital Solution.

