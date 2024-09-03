Ilorin NBA Lauds Senator Mustapha Over Support for NBA Conference

Stories by Steve Aya

The Ilorin Branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has lauded the Senator representing Kwara Central Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Senator Saliu Mustapha, for his generous support towards the attendance of members of the Association during the just concluded NBA-AGC in Lagos.

In a statement issued by the Branch’s Chairman, Sulyman Mohammed Kosemani in Ilorin over the weekend, the Association acknowledged the pivotal role Senator Mustapha played in ensuring the successful participation of its members.

Kosemani stated that, “Senator Mustapha has consistently shown himself to be a true friend of the Bar”, the statement read. “His unwavering support for our members and the Branch as a whole, is deeply appreciated”.

The statement further highlighted the Branch’s anticipation of continuing its positive relationship with the Senator, as they work together to promote democracy, constitutionalism, justice, and the rule of law in Nigeria.