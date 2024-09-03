  • Tuesday, 3rd September, 2024

Breaking: NNPC Raises Petrol Price to N897 Per Litre, Filling Stations Sell for N950

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) Tuesday raised the pump price of petrol to N897 per litre from the official price of N617.

This is coming days after the national oil company said it was heavily constrained by the huge debt it owes international suppliers. The debt is estimated to be $6.8 billion

THISDAY observed that many NNPC filling stations in Abuja had already effected the prices, with its downstream facilities selling for N897.

However, independent filling stations were selling for between N930 and N950 when THISDAY visited several filling stations in Abuja.

A separate signal to depot owners sighted by THISDAY confirmed the increase.

“This is to inform you that NNPC Retail Management has approved upward review of PMS pump price from N617/itre to N897/liter effective today, 3rd September . 2024.

“Please ensure all your pumps and totems (price boards)/MIDs reflect the new PMS price of N897/liter,” the message said.

