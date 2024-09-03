Banditry: Defence Minister, CDS Comply With President’s Directive, Relocate to Sokoto

Linus Aleke in Abuja and Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Bello Matawalle, and the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen Christopher Musa, finally relocated to Sokoto on Tuesday in line with federal government directive to coordinate troops effort in denying bandits running riots in North West freedom of action.

A statement by ministry of defence on Tuesday, noted that the Minister and CDS, on arrival, paid a crucial visit to the 8 Division Headquarters in Sokoto State.

The Minister, the statement said was accompanied by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, Chief of Defence Intelligence, Maj Gen Emmanuel Undiandeye; and the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 8 Division, Brig Gen IA Ajose, alongside other very senior military officers.

“The purpose of this high-level visit was to review the ongoing operations of 8 Division and issue a directive to the troops of Operation Hadarin Daji to intensify their efforts in flushing out bandits and terrorists from the region, in line with the directive of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. During the visit, Dr. Matawalle expressed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s unwavering commitment to restoring peace and security in the Northwest,” the Defence Ministry said.

Matawalle, commended the troops for their dedication and resilience in the face of challenging security operations and emphasized the importance of their mission in protecting the lives and property of Nigerians.

According to him, “The security of our nation is paramount, and the President has given a clear mandate that the bandits and terrorists threatening our peace must be flushed out. I am here today to reaffirm the Federal Government’s support and to urge you to remain relentless in your efforts. Your bravery and dedication are the backbone of our national security”.

He further encouraged the troops to leverage on the full support of the government and military leadership in their operations. He said: “The Chief of Defence Staff and the Service Chiefs stand with you, providing the necessary resources and strategic guidance. We expect nothing less than total success in this operation. The safety and security of the people of Sokoto and the entire Northwest region depend on your effectiveness”.

Matawalle also took the opportunity to review the operational strategies in place and discussed ways to enhance the effectiveness of the ongoing military efforts. He assured the troops that the government will continue to provide all necessary support to ensure the success of Operation Hadarin Daji.