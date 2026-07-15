Oyo Kidnapping: Show Empathy, Apologise to Victims, Jimoh Ibrahim Tells Makinde

Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations and Chairman of the UN Fifth Committee on Administrative and Budgetary Matters, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, has urged Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde to demonstrate compassion by apologising to the abducted schoolchildren and their teachers over what he described as the government’s failure to provide adequate security in Oyo State.

Ibrahim, while congratulating Nigerians on the safe release of the kidnapped pupils, stressed that the governor should prioritise the welfare of the victims and their families rather than seek international intervention.

He was reacting to Makinde’s reported call for the United Nations to investigate the abduction of schoolchildren in Oyo State.

According to Ibrahim, “The United Nations does not interfere in the internal affairs of its member states. It is not an institution established to investigate domestic security incidents. Security within a country’s territory remains the primary responsibility of the government at all levels.”

The former Chairman of the Senate Committee on Inter-Parliamentary Affairs in a statement from his media office in New York, called on Governor Makinde to offer a public apology to the affected children and their teachers, saying such a gesture would demonstrate empathy and responsible leadership.

“The first duty of government is the protection of lives and property. When that responsibility is challenged, leaders should identify with the victims, express genuine sympathy and provide the support necessary for their recovery,” he said.

He also appealed to the state government to cater for the children of any teachers who lost their lives in the course of the incident.

“If Oyo State requires additional financial support to care for these children and the families affected, the governor should make the need known. Nigerians are compassionate people and will readily support initiatives aimed at giving the victims a better future,” he added.

He also called on all state governments across the country to treat security as a collective responsibility by investing in preventive measures, strengthening collaboration with security agencies and ensuring that schools remain safe learning environments for every Nigerian child.