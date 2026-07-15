CSOs Fault Alleged Ajaokuta MoU, Demand Transparent Revival Plan

Civil society organisations under the aegis of the CSO Coalition for the Revival of Ajaokuta Steel Company, have dismissed what they described as reports of a gas-related Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the Ajaokuta Steel Company being circulated, insisting that Nigerians should focus on concrete actions rather than announcements.

In a statement, signed by the National Coordinator, Mohammed Attah, and the National Secretary, Ayo Adebusoye, the coalition said that Nigeria could not afford another decade of unfulfilled promises on the long-abandoned steel complex.

The coalition said while it recognised the federal government’s efforts to attract foreign investment through international engagements, such trips must result in tangible industrial development rather than “photo opportunities” and agreements that never materialise.

“Nigerians have heard this song before – and the price of another false chorus is a country that continues to import what it has the raw materials, manpower, and mandate to produce itself,” the statement read.

The group warned that with the 2027 general elections approaching, political promises would increase, stressing that every commitment made to Nigerians should be backed by transparent implementation, clear timelines and measurable outcomes.

“Anything less is theatre, not governance,” it stated.

Describing Ajaokuta Steel Company as “the single most enduring symbol of Nigeria’s unrealised industrial potential,” the coalition regretted that successive administrations had announced plans, signed agreements and inaugurated committees without bringing the plant into full operation.

It added, “if this administration is genuinely committed to economic diversification, job creation, industrialisation, and reduced import dependence, Ajaokuta’s revival must become a national priority, not a recurring campaign slogan revived every election cycle and shelved thereafter.”

The coalition urged the federal government to publish a comprehensive implementation roadmap for the steel plant, periodically disclose details of international negotiations concerning Ajaokuta, comply with procurement laws, prioritise local content and technology transfer, and present a financing framework that citizens could independently monitor.

“International travels must not merely produce Memoranda of Understanding or investment announcements that fade from headlines within weeks. Nigerians deserve completed projects, functioning industries, expanded manufacturing capacity, and sustainable jobs,” it said.

The CSOs further argued that reviving Ajaokuta would stimulate engineering, construction, defence manufacturing, rail development, automobile production, mining and energy infrastructure, while creating opportunities for thousands of small and medium-scale enterprises.

The coalition also expressed its willingness to collaborate with the federal government, the National Assembly, development partners, organised labour and the private sector to ensure that the steel company finally becomes operational.

“As 2027 approaches, Nigerians will judge this government not by the number of foreign trips undertaken or promises signed, but by tangible achievements that change lives,” the statement added.

It appealed to the federal government to convert global investment engagements into “a fully operational Ajaokuta Steel Company, delivered through privatisation or other viable means within a transparent, accountable, and legally compliant framework.”

“The time for tours is over. The time for steel is now,” the coalition said.