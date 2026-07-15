Ekiti Approves N17.18bn for Roads, Electricity, Others

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

The Ekiti State Executive Council has approved projects and policy initiatives worth over N17.18 billion aimed at accelerating infrastructure development, improving electricity supply, enhancing public safety, strengthening digital governance, and boosting socio-economic growth across the state.

The approvals were part of key decisions reached at the fifth Executive Council meeting of 2026 held last Monday at the Executive Council Chamber, New Governor’s Office, Ado-Ekiti, according to a statement issued by the state Commissioner for Information, Rt. Hon. Taiwo Olatunbosun.

The Council approved N14.31 billion for two strategic road projects, including the reconstruction of the 18.83-kilometre Ilawe–Erijiyan–Ikogosi Road at the cost of N12.58 billion and the construction of the 2.24-kilometre Spotless–Assembly of God/opposite Olaoluwa Muslim Grammar School Road in Ado-Ekiti for N1.73 billion.

According to the Council, the projects are expected to improve connectivity, facilitate movement of people and goods, enhance security, boost tourism around the Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort, and stimulate economic activities across the affected communities.

The Executive Council also approved N2.063 billion for the upgrading of four Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP) roads through an increase in asphalt thickness from 30 millimetres to 40 millimetres to enhance durability and extend the lifespan of the roads.

The roads include the Ijero–Epe–Araromi–Iropora Road, Ikole–Isaba–Ikoyi–Igbemo Road, Ido–Ipere–Iludun Road, and Agbado–Ijisun–Ipole–Ise Road.

Also, in a move to improve electricity infrastructure in the state, the Council approved N337.66 million for four strategic electricity projects across the state.

The projects include the upgrade of transformers in Oke-Oniyo community and the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH), extension of electricity supply to the Command Academy, Ikogosi-Ekiti, and the relocation of a section of the Ado–Ilawe 33KV electricity network to improve power reliability in several communities.

Similarly, the Council approved N381.65 million for the installation of solar-powered streetlights at three strategic locations in Ado-Ekiti, including Awedele community, GRA Third Extension, and the road linking Igirigiri Junction to the new Ado-Ekiti Local Government Secretariat.

The projects, to be executed through direct labour by the Ekiti State Electricity Board within three months, are expected to improve security, beautify the environment, encourage commercial activities, and provide energy-efficient lighting systems.

To strengthen digital governance in the water sector, the Council approved N74.96 million for the development of the Ekiti State Water and Sanitation Regulatory Data Management System (EK-WASREDAMS).

The platform, supported under the World Bank-assisted Sustainable Urban and Rural Water Supply, Sanitation and Hygiene (SURWASH) Programme, will automate regulatory processes, monitor water quality, manage permits and provide a digital platform for consumer complaints and payments.

The contract was awarded to Messrs Forthwill Nigeria Limited with a completion period of three months.

The Council also approved the appointment of Prince Fagbayi Feyisayo Ige as the new Olumojo of Imojo-Ekiti in Oye Local Government Area following the completion of all statutory and traditional procedures prescribed under the Chiefs Law of Ekiti State.

In addition, the Executive Council ratified the 2025 Business Enabling Reform Action Plan (BERAP) Progress Report under the World Bank-supported State Action on Business Enabling Reforms (SABER) Programme and constituted an inter-ministerial committee to coordinate fibre optics deployment, communication and usage across the state as part of efforts to deepen digital infrastructure and improve the ease of doing business.

The Council noted that the implementation of the BERAP recommendations would position Ekiti State to qualify for the programme’s 2026 performance-based financing while enhancing investment opportunities and private sector participation.