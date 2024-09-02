Why FG Ordered Service Chiefs to Relocate to Sokoto to Combat Protracted Insecurity

*Air force’s special force kills terrorists’ kingpin, five others

John Shiklam in Kaduna, Linus Aleke in Abuja, Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The recent alleged massacre of some 150 people and the capturing and subsequent setting ablaze of the Mine-Resistant, Ambush-Protected (MRAP) Vehicles, otherwise known as wheeled armoured vehicles by terrorists could be part of the reasons the federal government ordered the service chiefs to relocate to Sokoto State to coordinate the ongoing counterterrorism and anti-banditry operation in the North West.



The social media were flooded yesterday with viral video footage of the massacre of over 150 villagers in a yet to be identified location.

But some social media users had insinuated that the location of the massacre was Sokoto State, hence the federal government’s directive.

Also, a footage of bandits capturing and setting ablaze wheeled armoured vehicles belonging to Armed Forced of Nigeria trended with equal velocity.

The location where the high grade military armaments were captured and set ablaze were also alleged to be Zamfara State, the home state of the Minister of State for Defence Dr Bello Matawalle.



Nevertheless, the federal government’s directives had recorded jubilations among residents of the state.



Matawalle, had in a statement on Saturday, conveyed the federal government’s directive to the service chiefs. He was also part of the high powered military delegation to Sokoto State.



The statement captioned, “Matawalle, CDS and Other Service Chiefs to Storm Sokoto to Flush Out Bandits in North West,” expressed sadness over the activities of terrorists and bandits terrorizing Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina and Kebbi States and its environs.



Matawalle noted that this strategic move underscored the unwavering commitment of government to restore peace and security in the region.

He noted that while in the North West, they would supervise operations and ensure that Bello Turji and his gang were flushed out.



But while refuting the viral video footage of capturing and burning of the military high caliber armaments, the defence minister, averred that the bandits had been circulating videos of a Nigerian military armoured vehicle that was stuck in a water logged area.



He said later at the night, the officers were asked to withdraw to avoid being ambushed by bandits, adding that the bandits went to the water logged area, made a video of the armoured vehicle that was stuck and celebrated it.



Disclosing the exact location, Bello said the incident happened in Kwashabawa, Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State, stressing that the situation was unacceptable as President Bola Tinubu had been giving great support to the armed forces.



“The federal government is deeply concerned about the persistent threat posed by banditry and terrorism in the North West particularly. We are ready to deploy all necessary assets to ensure that these criminal elements are flushed out and peace is restored to our communities,” he said.

Noting that the military must move against these terrorists to enable citizens move freely, Matawalle said, “The time is up for these bandits and terrorists as increased and consistent operations will weaken all their activities.”



However, responding to the alleged abduction of no fewer than 150 villagers after killing and withholding the remains of the Emir of Gobir, and raid of the forests by villagers to rescue the abducted villagers during a press conference in Abuja, the Director Defence Media Operation, Maj Gen Edward Buba, said that the military could not confirm the said information.



But when asked to give update on the trending video footage, Buba failed to respond messages sent to his mobile number, as at press time.

Meanwhile, an online news portal that ran a fact check on the viral video footage of the alleged mass killing in Sokoto State said the video was traced to Sudan, thereby dismantling the veracity or otherwise of the video footage.



According to the online medium, “A recently circulating video depicting mass massacre by gunmen amidst gunshots and dead bodies in deep trenches has been circulating on WhatsApp claiming that they were bandits killing over 150 abducted victims in Sokoto State.



“The claim which has been “forwarded many times,” states, “Bandits kill those 150 community people kidnapped in Sokoto State, as the govt refused to pay 200 Billion ransom with 250 Bikes.”



It said earlier that, a national daily had reported that bandits abducted over 150 persons and rustled over 1,000 cattle in some villages in Gobir Emirate of Sokoto State, adding that the incident happened a few days after the death in kidnappers’ den, of the Emir of Gobir, Alhaji Isa Muhammad Bawa, who was also the District Head of Gatawa.



“Outraged at the activities of terrorists and bandits ravaging Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina, and Kebbi States, the Minister of State for Defence, Dr Bello Muhammed Matawalle directed the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, and other military chiefs to move to Sokoto with him as part of an intensified effort by the federal government to rid the North-west of the menace of banditry, kidnapping and other forms of terrorism.

“Before Matawalle’s directive, some residents of the affected states had taken their destiny into their own hands by mobilising against bandits and resorting to self-help.

“While the residents of Matusgi in Talata Mafara, Zamfara State had overpowered and killed about 37 bandits, thousands of residents of Gobir in Sokoto State had also stormed the forest in large numbers to rescue the 150 kidnapped compatriots and also recover the remains of the district head of Gobir, Isa Mohammad Bawa, who was abducted and killed by bandits,” the fact check added.

The medium noted that it took a screenshot of strategic aspects of the video footage being circulated on WhatsApp with the aforementioned claim and meticulously conducted a reverse image search of each key-frame taken, adding that one of the images revealed various results of different sources sharing the image, mostly with Arabic texts.

Meanwhile, the Managing Director, Beacon Consulting Limited, Dr. Kabir Adamu, lamented the killing of the monarch in Sokoto State.

Adamu in a telephone chat, said; “A traditional ruler was killed. As you and I are discussing, his corpse is still in the hands of the people who killed him. Even after killing him, they refused to release his corpse. And we know who those bandits are. And yet, nobody has been held accountable.”

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), yesterday, said that troops of Special Forces, from its 413 Force Protection Group, killed a terrorist kingpin, Mustapha Abdullahi, and five of his foot soldiers, near Sabon Gida Forest along Sabon Birni Road in Igabi Local Government Area (LGA), of Kaduna State.

A statement by Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force, Air Vice Marshal Edward Gabkwet, said the service was not relenting in its efforts to rid Igabi, Birnin Gwari and environs of criminals.

Gabkwet noted that following intelligence report received on 31 August 2024, a known terrorist kingpin, Mustapha Abdullahi, and five members of his group were sighted near Sabon Gida Forest along Sabon Birni Road in Igabi Local Government Area (LGA), Kaduna State.

He alleged that they were with likely intent to kidnap, harm or kill innocent civilians, and as such, a team of Special Forces from the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) 413 Force Protection Group was dispatched to comb the location.

“After making contact with the terrorists on motor cycles, who on sighting the Special Forces, immediately opened fire and were met with superior fire power by the troops, eliminating all the terrorists.

“Items recovered from the terrorists included five Dane guns, locally fabricated sub-machine gun, and live ammunition. Others include assorted charms, lighters, sim cards and phone cases.

“Efforts by the troops to rid Igabi, Birnin Gwari and environs of criminals and their activities remain ongoing,” Gabkwet revealed.

While noting that troops had been applauded for their gallantry and resilience, the NAF spokesperson urged the troops to intensify ongoing efforts to safeguard lives and properties.