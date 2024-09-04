Acting on President’s Directive, Defence Minister, CDS in Sokoto to Fight Insecurity

Linus Aleke in Abuja and Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto





The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, and the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen Christopher Musa, have finally relocated to Sokoto in obedience to President Bola Tinubu’s directive to coordinate troops’ efforts in the fight against banditry and other elements of insecurity.

A statement by the ministry of defence, yesterday, noted that the minister and CDS, on arrival, paid a crucial visit to the 8 Division Headquarters in Sokoto State.

The Minister, the statement stated, was accompanied by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, Chief of Defence Intelligence, Maj Gen Emmanuel Undiandeye; and the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 8 Division, Brig Gen IA Ajose, alongside other very senior military officers.

“The purpose of this high-level visit was to review the ongoing operations of 8 Division and issue a directive to the troops of Operation Hadarin Daji to intensify their efforts in flushing out bandits and terrorists from the region, in line with the directive of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“During the visit, Dr. Matawalle expressed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s unwavering commitment to restoring peace and security in the Northwest,” the statement stated.

Matawalle, commended the troops for their dedication and resilience in the face of challenging security operations and emphasised the importance of their mission in protecting the lives and property of Nigerians.

“The security of our nation is paramount, and the president has given a clear mandate that the bandits and terrorists threatening our peace must be flushed out.

“I am here today to reaffirm the federal government’s support and to urge you to remain relentless in your efforts. Your bravery and dedication are the backbone of our national security,” he said.

He further encouraged the troops to leverage the full support of the government and military leadership in their operations.

His words: “The Chief of Defence Staff and the Service Chiefs stand with you, providing the necessary resources and strategic guidance. We expect nothing less than total success in this operation. The safety and security of the people of Sokoto and the entire Northwest region depend on your effectiveness.

“The President is worried about what is happening in the North West. He called me and the Chief of Defence staff while he was in China to immediately suspend whatever we are doing and come down to Sokoto.

“He said we should come and supervise the operation of our troops currently ongoing in the North West, under the leadership of General Officer Commanding 8 Division, Sokoto to see our troops, to review the operations and to make sure that all their needs are provided so that they can go and fight those criminals.

“Nigeria is not a banana Republic, Nigeria is a country that governs by the Constitution, and you all know Mr President knows the problem of the North and that is why he appoints his security team from the North, including myself and the Defence Minister.

“He gave us this responsibility because he knows our major problem is security. The President carefully selected northerners and appointed them into key position. Look at me, I am from Zamfara state, and the Chief of Defence is from Kaduna State.

“The Minister of Defence, Badaru is from Jigawa State; the National Security Adviser is from Adamawa State while the Minister of State for Police Affairs is also from the north.

“So, he carefully selected us because he knows our problem is insecurity. So, we are here to flush out those bandits that have been terrorising our region,” he said

The Minister also addressed troops, encouraging them not to be distracted by the recent happening in the state, apparently referring to the killing of four soldiers and the burning of two MRAP by the Bello Turji’s led bandits.

“Do not be discouraged by the recent incidences. The GOC will be given good support. I urge you to keep on doing the good job. We are here to support you to flush out bandits and criminal in this zone,” he said

The Minister also visit wounded soldiers in the line of action at the hospital where he assured them that the federal government was with them in their trying times, and later announced a cash donation of N5 million naira to the soldiers.