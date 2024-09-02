  • Monday, 2nd September, 2024

Lawmaker to Train 1,000 Youths in Vocational Skills

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto 

The lawmaker representing Faskari/Kankara /Sabuwa federal constituency Shehu Dalhatu Tafoki says there is a plan to train 1,000 youth from his constituency on skill acquisition.

Tafoki stated this in an interview with the newsmen while reacting to his victory after 27 months legal battle, which ended at the Court of Appeal that affirmed the election petition tribunal judgement.

He explained that the empowerment projects aim at training the youths in vocational skills like leatherwork, confectionery, fashion designing, barbing, and hairdressing.

He said on completion of the training, the beneficiaries would be supported with essential kits necessary to integrate them into their chosen profession. 

He pledged to focus on his legislative responsibilities, promising to surpass his previous achievements as Deputy Speaker of the Katsina State House of Assembly.

He thanked Gov. Dikko Radda of Katsina State for his unwavering support, All Progressive Party (APC) chieftains, loyalists, National Assembly members and constituents. 

He prayed for God’s intervention in ending the menace of banditry and other forms of criminalities in his constituency, Katsina State and the country at large. 

He recalled that the legal tussle began sometime in June 2022 as a pre-election matter and reached its conclusion by the Court of Appeal judgement upholding his rightful election. 

He narrated that the issue started at the Federal High Court when Murtala Isah-Kankara, challenged his candidacy as the APC flag bearer for 2023 election. 

