DataPro Assigns Eunisell Limited a ‘BBB+’ Rating for 2024/2025

Credit rating agency, DataPro, has awarded Eunisell Limited a long-term credit rating of ‘BBB+’ for the 2024/2025 period, according to the agency’s latest corporate rating report. The report also assigned Eunisell a short-term rating of A2, with a stable outlook.

DataPro’s analysis indicated that the A2 short-term rating reflects fair credit quality and an adequate capacity for timely payment of financial commitments. The BBB+ long-term rating signifies fair financial strength, operating performance, and business profile, based on the standards set by the agency.

Oladele Adeoye, Chief Rating Officer at DataPro, noted that the rating is underpinned by Eunisell’s good liquidity, robust revenue profile, and the experienced management and board. The rating also considers a comprehensive review of all relevant qualitative and quantitative factors.

The report highlighted Eunisell’s strong financial performance, noting that the company has maintained a positive growth trend in revenue over the past five years, from 2019 to 2023.

Eunisell is a leading chemical and specialty fluid management company, supplying key products and solutions to a wide base of customers operating in Africa.