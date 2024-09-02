  • Monday, 2nd September, 2024

CIS , UNIMAID Sign MoU on Capital Market, Securities Studies

The Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS), has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID). 

The agreement paves the way for University of Maiduguri to offer specialised programmes in Capital Market and Securities Studies.

The MoU, aims to promote academic excellence, research, and practical skills development in the field of capital market operations. This collaboration, it said in a statement, will enable students to gain comprehensive knowledge and expertise, preparing them for successful careers in the capital market industry.

By the  MoU, UNIMAID Business School, shall offer Capital Market and Securities Studies as a full course while the students can also write CIS Diploma and Professional Examinations. Both CIS and UNIMAID shall collaborate in the area of Training, Research and Development while UNIMAD shall take advantage of CIS E-Library. The two institutions shall collaborate to deepen Capacity building and exchange programme.

Commenting on the MoU, the 13th President and Chairman of Council of CIS, Oluropo Dada, explained that it was an alignment of shared vision, which was consistent with the vision of both parties. 

“The collaboration between CIS and University of Maiduguri, is more than just an agreement; it is a strategic alignment of our shared vision and objectives. Together, we are embarking on a journey to establish Post Graduate Programmes, Short Courses, and Professional Training in Securities and Capital Market Studies. This initiative is designed to bridge the gap between academic excellence and industry relevance, ensuring that the graduates of the University of Maiduguri are not only academically sound but also equipped with the practical insights and skills required to excel in the ever-evolving world of finance and investments, “Dada said.

In his response, representative of the acting Vice Chancellor of UNIMAID, Professor Mohammed Mele, Professor Mohammed Madawaki, expressed optimism that the MoU would deepen the relationship between tbe two bodies.

