Akpabio Greets Shettima at 58, Says He’s Trusted VP, Dedicated Democrat

*Enugu governor too

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio yesterday congratulated the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima on his 58th birthday, describing him as a committed democrat, and supportive vice president, who has contributed immensely to the stability of the polity.

Akpabio, in a congratulatory message signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh, said Shettima’s vision for Nigeria and his extensive experience had been vital in guiding the federal government policies and initiatives.

“On behalf of the 10th Senate, my constituents and family, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to our esteemed vice president, His Excellency Kashim Shettima, as he celebrates his 58th birthday.

“As a dedicated public servant, committed democrat, trusted and supportive vice president, you have exemplified unwavering commitment and leadership in your position, contributing significantly to the progress and stability of our nation.

“Your vision for a prosperous Nigeria, coupled with your extensive experience and insight, has been vital in guiding our government’s policies and initiatives.

“Today, we celebrate not only the years of your life, but also the remarkable accomplishments you have achieved in the service to our people- as a commissioner, governor, senator and now as vice president.

“Your resilience in the face of challenges and your continued advocacy for peace, unity and development inspire us all. As you mark this special day, I wish you good health, happiness, and continued strength as you support our President, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to lead with wisdom and dedication,” he stated.

Also, Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, has joined other well-meaning Nigerians in congratulating Shettima, on his 58th birthday.

In a birthday message, which he personally signed, Mbah said: “I offer my warm felicitations, on behalf of the government and people of Enugu state, as you celebrate your 58th birthday. I pray that the Almighty Allah (SAW) blesses you with longevity, sound health, and wisdom in your continued service to our nation.”