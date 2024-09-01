When Friendships Collapse: The Case of Adebutu and Akinlade

In Nigerian politics, friends are often made for convenience rather than mutual values. The partnership between Ladi Adebutu and Adekunle Akinlade was a prime example of this. Their alliance was formed in the lead-up to the 2023 Ogun State gubernatorial election. But it seems to have come to an end.

As the 2023 gubernatorial election results became clear, the cracks in the Adebutu-Akinlade alliance began to show. It might have started with Akinlade declaring that Adebutu was misfortune fortunately deflected. However, it is obvious to informed onlookers that there is some anger and hatred burning under what was considered the duo’s friendship.

Indeed, as critics have noted, Akinlade’s criticism of Adebutu supposed to be the usual political rhetoric. It really was a matter of absent trust. In fact, it showed how much Akinlade looked down on his former old friend when he allegedly compared him to a little child trapped in a man’s body.

Would their public unity have lasted? Most likely not. It is obvious now that it was all fake. There was no real substance; it was all noise. This should be a lesson to all: where there is no vision or mutual philosophy, friendship can be smoke, it can be smelly; rarely is it ever sincere.

Are there other lessons to learn from the Akinlade vs Adebutu drama? There is the lesson of not relying on seemingly prophetic utterances to bait the public into hissing at one’s rivals. Akinlade wielded these utterances well as he painted a seemingly predictive picture in which Adebutu is the evilest devil to ever fail to ascend to the Abeokuta seat of power. And what can be said about the gist that Adebutu still relies on his father?

With words like these, who needs voices inside one’s head to motivate self-doubt and an inferiority complex?

Akinlade really has done a number on Adebutu with his criticisms. But it all comes to show just how horrible their fallout is. It should also open the eyes of the people of Ogun State: behold your leaders in high-definition.