Police Nab Suspects with 740 Rounds of 7.62mm Live Ammunition in Katsina

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Police Command has apprehended three suspected gunrunners with 740 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition concealed in a guinea corn bag in Dutsin-ma Local Government Area of the state.



The suspected gunrunners – Ahmed Mohammed Kabir, Mannir Musa, and Aliyu Iliya – were nabbed by the command’s operatives while attempting to deliver the ammunition to terrorists in the Yauni forest, located in Safana Local Government Area of the state.



Parading the suspects before journalists in Katsina, the State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Abubakar Aliyu, said the hoodlums received the large cache of the live ammunition in Nasarawa State to be handed over to a notorious terrorists’ kingpin, Harisu, who is at large.



He explained that the trio had “confessed to their involvement and implicated Harisu as the mastermind”, adding that the command’s operatives were working assiduously to arrest more suspects in connection with the incident.

Aliyu noted that the suspects would face the wrath of the law.