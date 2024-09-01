Matawalle, CDS, Service Chiefs to Storm Sokoto to Flush Out Bandits in North-west

Ejiofor Alike

Outraged at the activities of terrorists and bandits ravaging Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina, and Kebbi states, the Minister of State for Defence, Dr Bello Muhammed Matawalle has directed the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, and other military chiefs to move to Sokoto with him as part of an intensified effort by the federal government to rid the North-west of the menace of banditry, kidnapping and other forms of terrorism.

Before Matawalle’s directive, some residents of the affected states had taken their destiny into their own hands by mobilising against bandits and resorting to self-help.



While the residents of Matusgi in Talata Mafara, Zamfara State had overpowered and killed about 37 bandits, thousands of residents of Gobir in Sokoto State had also stormed the forest in large numbers to rescue about 150 kidnapped compatriots and also recover the remains of the district head of Gobir, Isa Mohammad Bawa, who was abducted and killed by bandits.



Sokoto is the headquarters of the 8 Division of the Nigerian Army which has Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina and Kebbi states as its Area of Responsibility (AOR).

In a statement issued last night by the Director of Information and Public Relations in his ministry, Henshaw Ogubike, the minister stated that this strategic move underscores the unwavering commitment of the government to restoring peace and security in the region.

The statement noted that while in the North-west, Matawalle and the military chiefs would supervise operations and ensure that Bello Turji and his gang are flushed out.



According to the statement, these criminal bandits have been circulating videos of a Nigerian military armoured vehicle that was stuck in a water-logged area, adding that the soldiers were asked to withdraw late in the night to avoid being ambushed by bandits, the bandits went to the water-logged area and recorded the video of the armoured vehicle that was stuck and celebrated it.



This incident, the statement noted, happened in Kwashabawa, Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

“This is not acceptable as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been giving great support to the Armed Forces of Nigeria. The federal government is deeply concerned about the persistent threat posed by banditry and terrorism in the North-west, particularly. We are ready to deploy all necessary assets to ensure that these criminal elements are flushed out and peace is restored to our communities,” Matawalle explained.



“We must move against these terrorists to enable our people to move freely. The time is up for these bandits and terrorists as increased and consistent operations will weaken all their bases,” the minister added.



He called on the Armed Forces of Nigeria to flush out the bandits and terrorists, adding that his presence in the North-west would motivate the armed forces.

The minister further assured the people of the affected states and the entire North-west region that the security forces will not leave any stone unturned until they flush out the bandits.



“I will be on the ground in the North-west with the CDS and other military chiefs, leading our brave men and women in uniform,” he added.

Matawalle also called on the residents of the affected states to remain vigilant and cooperate with the security forces.

He reiterated the federal government’s resolve to protect the lives and property of all Nigerians, emphasising that the security and well-being of the people would remain the government’s top priority.