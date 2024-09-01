Lagos Orders Probe of Akwa Ibom CP’s Death at LASUTH 

Segun James

The Lagos State Government has constituted a medical panel to review the clinical circumstances surrounding the death of the Akwa Ibom State Commissioner of Police, Waheed Ayilara.

The state Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, disclosed this in a statement issued in Lagos.



Ayilara died at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) on August 29 after undergoing prostate cancer surgery.

Abayomi disclosed that the panel would submit a comprehensive report on the matter in seven days.



“In the light of the circumstances surrounding his passing, happening some hours after an apparently uneventful surgery, the Ministry of Health, following a directive from Mr Governor, has constituted a medical panel to review the clinical circumstances leading to the death.

“This panel is headed by the Chief Medical Director of LASUTH, Prof. Adetokunbo Fabanwo.

“It will submit a comprehensive report on the matter in seven days.



“We share the grief and understand the anxiety that this news may have caused.

“We assure the public that the Lagos State Government is committed to ensuring a thorough investigation,” Abayomi said.

The commissioner noted that Ayilara’s death was a shock, which brought profound sadness to all.



“Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on behalf of the Government and the good people of Lagos State, extends his heartfelt condolences to Ayilara’s family, loved ones, the Police and the government and people of Akwa Ibom State during this difficult time,” he said.

Abayomi noted that the late Ayilara was a distinguished officer whose dedication to duty and exemplary leadership had earned him the respect and admiration of his colleagues and the communities he served with passion.



The commissioner added that his commitment to maintaining law and order, as well as his unwavering integrity, made him a distinguished officer.

“His death is a significant loss not only to his family and the Police but also to the entire nation,” he said.