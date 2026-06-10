  • Wednesday, 10th June, 2026

Sen Plang Launches Empowerment Drive Despite APC Primary Loss

Nigeria | 47 minutes ago

Yemi Kosoko in Jos

Senator Diket Satso Plang, representing Plateau Central Senatorial District, has rolled out a wide‑ranging empowerment initiative across his constituency, signalling continued commitment to public service despite losing the recent All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election.

At a series of events held in Pushit and Pankshin, the Senator flagged off the distribution of buses, motorcycles, grinding machines, and sports equipment targeted at strengthening education, security, youth development, and small‑scale enterprise.

The lawmaker donated an 18‑seater bus to the Mwaghavul College of Health Technology, Pushit, and another 18‑seater bus to the Plateau State College of Health Technology, Pankshin. Each institution received a 2018 Toyota model, presented in the presence of the Plateau State Commissioner for Education, Dr. (Mrs.) Kachollom Pyam Gang.

Senator Plang said the gesture reflects his unwavering dedication to improving learning conditions and supporting health‑related institutions that serve communities across Plateau Central.

To bolster local security architecture, the Senator also distributed 21 motorcycles to community security outfits operating within the district. He noted that the mobility support would enhance surveillance and rapid response in rural areas.

In a further push for economic empowerment, more than 50 grinding machines are set to be shared among constituents to boost small‑scale businesses and household income. Sporting equipment and jerseys were also allocated to 10 schools to promote youth participation in sports and nurture emerging talent.

Residents and beneficiaries described the initiative as timely, praising the Senator for sustaining constituency development efforts even after the party primary setback.

Senator Plang reaffirmed that his focus remains on service delivery, community upliftment, and ensuring that Plateau Central continues to benefit from quality representation.

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