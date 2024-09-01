Army’s Intervention Projects Not Competing with Any Government, Says Lagbaja

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, has stated that the intervention projects embarked upon by the Nigerian Army across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones are not meant to compete with any level of government in the country.



Speaking during the occasion held at Ekeoba in Oriendu Autonomous Community in Umuahia North LGA of Abia State, Lagbaja said the idea of the Chief of Army Staff Special Intervention Civil-Military Cooperation Projects came about in a bid to provide support to communities of Nigerian Army senior officers “who, through dedication to duty and service to the nation, have risen to the enviable rank of Major General.”



According to him, the Chief of Army Staff Special Intervention Civil-Military Cooperation Projects concept seeks to give back to the people of Nigeria as critical partners in progress.

“I am glad that today, Abia State is privileged to have one of such eminently qualified senior officers of the Nigerian Army in the person of Major General Obinna Ajunwa, who currently serves as the Director General of the Nigerian Army Heritage and Future Centre,” he said.



The COAS added: “Our projects are always carefully conceptualised and executed in consultation with benefiting communities, and they are designed to complement the states by providing top-notch basic amenities and infrastructure for the people. The Nigerian Army is not out to compete with any level of government, political or socio-cultural entity.”



He mentioned further that “the idea of such projects is not to give any undue political advantage to our senior officers but rather to complement the government and communities’ efforts at enhancing the quality of life of our people.”

He said such army projects are “a way of appreciating communities of benefiting senior officers for giving the nation their very best to serve in the Nigerian Army and encouraging them to continue supporting our operations and other endeavours.



“The Nigerian Army’s approach of partnering with benefiting communities to conceptualise and design our projects ensures these projects elicit substantial interest from the people who are expected to take ownership of such projects for good management.



“So far, the Nigerian Army has undertaken over 200 intervention projects across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones,” he disclosed, mentioning “the projects have significantly contributed to Nigeria Army’s non-kinetic efforts at managing the country’s security challenges.”

The projects commissioned were two newly constructed 40,000-litre water works and a new community cottage hospital with an attached 3-bedroom flat doctors’ and nurses’ quarters, a community hall, and a 500 KVA transformer.



The COAS envisaged the projects would go a long way in enhancing the health and sociocultural well-being of the indigenes and other residents of the community.

Lagbaja thanked the government and the people of Abia State for always supporting the Nigerian Army, assuring that the Army will continue to work with the government at all levels to resolve the current security challenges across the country.



He called for timely and useful information to assist security agencies in the state to provide the required safe and secure environment for socio-economic activities to thrive.

Lagbaja said the Army under his leadership will continue to pursue both kinetic and non-kinetic lines of operations in collaboration with other security agencies and well-meaning citizens to improve the security situation across the country.

“The relationship between the people and the army must be collaborative; this is because the people need the Army, and the Army cannot make the desired impact without the people.

“The Nigerian Army is ever ready to support the government and the people to achieve the desired environment for economic prosperity and national security,” he said.

In his speech, the Chief of Civil-Military Affairs, Maj. Gen. N. C. Ugbo said the projects were “executed as part of the Nigerian Army’s non-kinetic drive towards addressing the multi-faceted security challenges bedevilling our beloved country.”

He added the projects were “designed to cement the existing cordial relationship between the Nigerian Army and law-abiding citizens of this community.

“It is expected that these projects would address some critical needs of the people of this community.”.

The Governor of Abia State, Dr Alex Otti, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Ikechukwu Emetu lauded the Nigerian Army for extending hands of solidarity, understanding, and candid support to the socio infrastructural development of the state.

He described the effort as “a product of a healthy symbiotic relationship between the civil society and the military.”

Major General Ajunwa and the community’s traditional ruler, Eze Philip Ajomiwe appreciated President Bola Tinubu, the COAS, the Army, and Nigerians.