Otti Undertakes Reconstruction of 41.4km Ohafia-Arochukwu Highway

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has undertaken the reconstruction of the 41.4km Ohafia-Arochukwu federal highway despite the non-commitment of the federal government to reimburse the state government for doing its job.

Otti, who disclosed this at the flag off ceremony at Ohafia, said that the federal government was still foot dragging on the issue of repaying Abia after completing the long abandoned federal road.

He said that the federal authorities had suggested that he should toll the road to recover Abia’s money, adding that he didn’t accept the proposal.

According to him, putting a toll gate on the road “may actually not be the best way of rewarding the faithful taxpayers in these communities after what they had been through.”

Otti pleaded with the federal government “to consider making the necessary financial provisions to eventually reimburse the State since we have taken the bull by the horn by doing what a responsible government should do for the citizens.”

He promised that the road project would be completed in the next 18 months thereby putting an end to the age-long maxim: “there’s no easy route to Arochukwu”.

The Ohafia-Arochukwu highway ranks among the worst federal roads in the country having been abandoned in a state of dilapidation by successive federal and Abia governments.

But Otti said that, unlike his predecessors, he would not hide under the pretext of a federal road and allow this strategic highway to remain in perpetual dilapidation to the detriment of the people of Abia.

“Even though it is a federal road, it is in Abia State and the people of the state are the ones using it in the course of their economic and social activities,” he said.

The Abia governor recalled that the Ohafia-Arochukwu Road was conceived and built as “an economic enabler” by the late Michael Okpara, the Premier of the defunct Eastern Region in the first republic.

He said that the road was meant not only to enhance seamless evacuation of farm produce but connect several communities in Abia North and the neighbouring communities of Akwa Ibom and Cross River states.

However, he regretted that despite its strategic economic importance, the Ohafia-Arochukwu highway was not given the needed attention hence “for several decades, coming to Arochukwu from anywhere was an uphill task”.

It is generally believed in Abia that the Ohafia-Arochukwu highway is jinxed following several aborted attempts by the federal government to reconstruct the road.

The Petroleum Trust Fund(PTF) had in the 90s awarded the contract for reconstruction of the full stretch of the road beginning from Umuahia, totalling 78.1km.

But no sooner had the contractor commenced work from the Umuahia end than it was abandoned following the sudden death of then Head of State, Gen. Sani Abacha, whose regime had set up the PTF.

Under President Goodluck Jonathan, the road was awarded and flagged off in a fanfare but after mobilisation to site the contractor soon disappeared with his equipment, abandoning the project.

This time around, however, Otti assured that the road would be completely reconstructed and extended right to the border of Arochukwu with Akwa Ibom, adding that Akwa Ibom had already done its side of the border.

He reasoned that waiting for the federal government to come and reconstruct Ohafia-Arochukwu highway was no longer an option as there is apparently no political will to do so.

He said: “What we have come to do today is to take our destiny in our hands, convinced that the federal government, whose approval we have fully obtained to execute this project, will eventually do what is right and fair in the long-term economic interest of the good people of Abia State.

“We have sincerely taken this bold initiative in order to save the federal government the embarrassment this road has brought it before international visitors and tourists.

“Our intent is to give Nigerians who are resident in this part of the country or travelling through this road for business and social engagements, a sense of belonging because no nation should watch its citizens pass through the nightmare our people have endured for years.”

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Works, Otumchere Oti, said that the road would be reconstructed in line with standard specifications, adding that all the steep hills along the length of the road would be reduced to acceptable level.

Former Finance Minister, Dr. Kalu Idika Kalu, thanked Governor Otti for undertaking to reconstruct the Ohafia-Arochukwu Road that has defied past governments.

He said that he has not only brought joy to the people but has put them in an expectant mood for better days ahead.