Osimhen Rejects Chelsea’s Offer, Remains in Napoli

The long-running transfer saga involving Victor Osimhen has concluded with the Nigerian striker staying at Napoli, despite a late approach from Chelsea.

After months of speculation, Osimhen has reportedly communicated to Chelsea and Napoli’s hierarchy that he has decided to remain in Naples with the former Serie A champions.

The 25-year-old forward will now shift his focus to international duty with Nigeria, with no further talks allowed unless a substantial offer from Saudi Arabia materialises before Monday.

Osimhen, who had been heavily linked with both Chelsea and Al-Ahli of the Saudi Pro League, is reportedly frustrated with Napoli for their refusal to agree on transfer fees with either club.

Despite the turmoil, Osimhen turned down a lucrative €8 million per season offer from Chelsea, preferring to stay at Napoli, where he is under contract with a €130 million release clause.

Sources suggest that Chelsea’s offer fell short of Napoli’s reduced €80 million asking price, leading to the collapse of the deal.

Earlier, Al-Ahli had an agreement with Osimhen, but a last-minute price hike by Napoli led the Saudi club to pursue Brentford’s Ivan Toney instead.

According to reports from Italy, Osimhen is disappointed with the outcome, as he favoured a move to Stamford Bridge.

The striker’s discontent has sparked tensions within the Napoli camp, with both sides unwilling to compromise on their demands.

Osimhen’s decision to stay will see him compete with new Napoli striker, Romelu Lukaku, for manager Antonio Conte’s attention.