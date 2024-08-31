  • Saturday, 31st August, 2024

NYG 2024: Team Lagos Start Brightly as Zonal Elimination Gets Underway

Sport | 4 hours ago

              Report from Osogbo, Osun state venue of the ongoing Southwest Zonal Elimination Ball Games for this year’s National Youth Games has it that Team Lagos are showing their supremacy in the team sports in contention in the tournament.

Early yesterday, Lagos basketball female team beat their counterparts from Osun State in a duel that ended 14-13 points.

The male team walk  overed Team Ogun in the basketball contest.

Lagos State also took their Osun state opponents to the cleaner in the male volleyball event with a resounding 2-0 (25 – 7, 25 -5) victory.

In other result, Team Lagos also walkover Team Ogun in the Beach Volleyball male and female events, while they drew Ekiti state in the hockey male event.

With the zonal elimination for team sports just began ahead of the National Youth Games scheduled for Asaba, Delta State next month, Team Lagos are leaving nothing to chance to take most of the slots meant for the southwest region as they usually do in the last seven editions of the youth tournament.

More games are ongoing as at the time of going to press.

