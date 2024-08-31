NEPL/Seplat JV: Pioneering Educational Change in Nigeria

Ferdinand Ekechukwu





In an era where quality education is essential for national development across the globe, Nigeria’s education system continues to face numerous challenges.

Despite the government’s annual budget allocations aimed at strengthening the sector and addressing its gaps, these challenges have become increasingly complex. President Bola Tinubu’s 2024 budget, though higher than in previous years, allocated only about 6.39 percent of the total budget to education—well below the 15 to 20 percent recommended by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).

This underfunding exacerbates the many issues plaguing Nigeria’s education system, such as inadequate infrastructure, low-quality teaching, sectoral brain drain, and a significant disparity between urban and rural educational opportunities. As Africa’s most populous country, Nigeria’s education sector urgently needs intervention to equip its youth for the future and ensure they can compete on the global stage.

In this context, NEPL/Seplat Energy JV is offering a beacon of hope through its education-focused initiatives.

The just-concluded 13th edition of the NEPL/Seplat Energy JV PEARLs Quiz competition underscores the JV’s commitment to fostering academic excellence and capacity building in Delta and Edo States. This annual competition not only promotes scholarly achievement among students from both states but also strengthens the existing educational framework in these regions, serving as a prime example of corporate social responsibility in Nigeria.

Designed to stimulate academic competition among secondary schools, the PEARLs Quiz has profoundly impacted the educational landscape of Delta and Edo States.

This year’s quiz featured intense competition, with only 142 schools advancing to the competition stage after a rigorous qualifying test.

The final event, held on July 5th, 2024, showcased the intellectual prowess of the top 32 schools, culminating in the victory of Imaguero College from Benin, Edo State.

The winning school received a project-based cash prize of N10 million and a scholarship of N100,000 for each of the three participating students.

Marble Hill School, Asaba, Delta State, secured second place, earning N5 million for a project and a N75,000 scholarship for each of the three participating students.

The third-place winner, Edo State’s Baptist High School, was awarded N3 million for a project and a N50,000 scholarship for each of the three participating students. All teachers of the schools that reached the competition stage were also given laptops as a token of appreciation for their hard work and dedication.

A student from Imaguero College, Joy Obonodi, expressed gratitude to NEPL/Seplat Energy JV for organising the competition.

She said: “There are no words to express how I feel, I am overwhelmed, we are overwhelmed. Like, is this possible? I don’t know because we were already losing. But the only thing I could think of was just to breathe and believe in God. This kind of opportunity is an encouragement to the minds of people because I’ve been seeing this competition since I entered Primary six.

“We have been doing it in my school. You are encouraging people. You are building the minds of individuals and we cannot thank you enough.”

Also, Edo State Commissioner for Education, Joan Osa Oviawe, lauded Imaguero College’s victory, saying, “I want to, on behalf of the Edo State Ministry of Education, appreciate Seplat Energy for this wonderful initiative. It is always a great thing when young people have an opportunity to participate in academic contests.

“I also want to congratulate our State’s Secondary Education Board, the Principal, the Executive Principal of the school, the Teachers, and everybody who has had a role to play in what has happened today.

“It has been a long journey of reforming our education system through the governor, Governor Obaseki Edo Best 2 .0 Education Reform Agenda, and I am quite elated to see that our public schools have come out on top.”

NEPL/Seplat Energy JV’s efforts extend beyond leveraging competition as an organising principle.

The PEARLs Quiz has been instrumental in driving infrastructural development in schools, a crucial element in creating the right learning environment for students. Since the program’s inception 13 years ago, winning schools have undertaken projects such as constructing language laboratories, computer laboratories, libraries, and classroom blocks, among other initiatives. These upgrades significantly improve study conditions and learning facilities, encouraging students to strive for excellence.

The impact of the PEARLs Quiz on students from the two states is undeniable. Over 57,875 students have benefited from the program, becoming more confident individuals with a strong sense of accomplishment. The initiative has also provided education grants to 108 students, with over 80 currently studying at various universities across Nigeria. Additionally, twenty-two students have benefited from the NEPL/Seplat Energy JV undergraduate scholarship scheme, and three have undergone industrial training with the company. This holistic approach ensures that students are not only academically proficient but also well-prepared for future career opportunities.

The PEARLs Quiz has significantly contributed to the educational development of Delta and Edo States. The program has played a crucial role in maintaining high pass rates in external examinations such as the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) exams. By promoting a culture of academic excellence, the PEARLs Quiz has reinforced the value of quality education and the importance of lifelong learning.

NEPL/Seplat Energy JV’s efforts have not gone unnoticed by state authorities.

During the grand finale of the competition, Charles Ehiedu Aniagwu, Delta State Commissioner for Works (Rural and Riverine), representing Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, praised the company’s contributions to the education sector. He affirmed that the state government’s policies align with the JV’s efforts in nurturing the talents of youths and fostering growth and development. His remarks emphasised the shared values and collaborative efforts between Seplat Energy and the state governments in driving sustainable development.

“Even though over time, we have separated and become Edo and Delta, our children have been able to show us that they can compete, very favourably and very friendly. I am also so appreciative of the students who won, particularly coming from a public school. It’s, of course, an indication of the fact that governments can indeed put more money into public schools,” he said.

Base Manager of Seplat Energy’s Western Asset, Emmanuel Otokhine, expressed gratitude to the participating schools, students, and teachers. He acknowledged their hard work and dedication, which have been instrumental in the success of the competition. Otokhine reiterated Seplat Energy’s commitment to supporting educational initiatives and investing in the future of Nigeria’s youth.

He said: “We are involved in the whole education value chain. The key goal of Seplat is to promote academic excellence, encourage scholarship, encourage students to be more and more interested in education, and help to improve the quality of teaching skills of the teachers. And that is also why we do the Teachers Empowerment Program and a number of other programs. We also build school infrastructure. So, the whole length of the education value chain, we are all involved in that. Of course, this underscores our social development programs across the region, particularly in the Edo Delta State.

In his congratulatory remarks, NNPC Exploration and Production Limited Representative, Owunari Tomikeimeye, highlighted the possibilities that arise when education is prioritized, especially in government-owned schools. Ezulu said: “I want to say a very big thank you to all the schools, the teachers, and the parents that have done so much for us to achieve this. There’s one thing I want everyone here to take home, whether public or private school.”

“This is a very big opportunity for all our public schools, being discouraged, and not doing well. So go back home and tell those public schools, the government schools, that they can do better than this. I congratulate all the winners today and all the competitors and thank you Seplat, thank you our wonderful teachers, thank you the government, and also this is an opportunity for the governments of both states to encourage the public sector school,” he added.

The NEPL/Seplat Energy JV PEARLs Quiz is a testament to the positive impact corporate entities can have on a nation’s education system. By investing in academic excellence and infrastructural development, NEPL/Seplat Energy JV is laying the foundation for a robust and quality education system in Nigeria. The company’s consistent efforts in promoting growth and development through education are truly commendable.

As Nigeria seeks lasting solutions to its education sector’s challenges, other corporate organisations can learn from the NEPL/Seplat Energy JV’s approach to corporate social investment. By adopting similar strategies, companies can make significant contributions to national development and help create a brighter future for Nigeria’s youth.