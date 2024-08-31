Asue Ighodalo: Beacon of Hope for Edo State

Donatus Eleko





In the heart of Edo State, where tradition intertwines with modernity, a political figure has emerged, capturing the hearts and minds of many. Asue Ighodalo, a name synonymous with integrity, compassion, and visionary leadership, has positioned himself as a beacon of hope for Edo State. With his unwavering commitment to the welfare of his people, Ighodalo has become a formidable force in the political landscape as the date for the 2024 governorship election draws closer.

Ighodalo, is unarguably, the best man to succeed Governor Godwin Obaseki. He has no doubt contributed to the success story of the State in the past 16 years.

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the September 21 election known for his expertise in corporate law, finance, and investment banking, is also a boardroom titan.

His work and boardroom experience clearly shows that when allowed to govern the state, he won’t be a liability to the South-south state, but would be focused on how to bring his global and national connections to help boost activities in the state and add value to the commonwealth of Edo State.

Ighodalo is the co-founder of Banwo & Ighodalo, one of the foremost corporate and commercial law firms in Nigeria, with 15 partners and over 100 lawyers. He obtained his first degree in Economics from the University of Ibadan, a law degree from the London School of Economics and Political Science, and was admitted into the Nigerian Bar in July 1985. His core areas of practice are corporate and project finance, securities and capital markets, energy & natural resources, and mergers & acquisitions.

Ighodalo is a member of the Nigerian Bar Association (past Chairman of the Section on Business Law 2014-2016), International Bar Association (Energy, Environment, Natural Resources and Infrastructure Law Section (SEERIL)), Association of International Petroleum Negotiators, Institute of Directors Nigeria, Commercial Law and Taxation Committee of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria. Until he until ventured into politics, Ighodalo was the Chairman, Board of Directors of Sterling Bank Plc, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Levene Energy Group Limited, Edo State Investment Summit, DO II Designs Limited and Global Mix Limited.

He also sat on the boards of Mainstreet Technologies Limited (ownership company of MainOne Cable Limited), Cardinal Stone Partners, Okomu Oil Palm Plc, Christopher Kolade Foundation, Boff&Co. Insurance Brokers, Healthcare Federation of Nigeria (NGO focused on the development of healthcare practitioners) and Kashim Ibrahim Foundation, Kaduna (NGO focused on the leadership development of Nigerian youths).

He is the immediate past Chairman of the Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG) and he also served on the board of the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) from May 2017 to 2021 and was Chairman of Dangote Flour Mills Plc.

Ighodalo has been consistently ranked as a “Tier 1” or “Leading lawyer” in all of his areas of practice by the leading international legal directories.

“I stepped out by myself to run for election as a candidate of PDP, driven by my desire to make a positive impact on the lives of Edo State citizens. And that’s how it’s been from the day I first stepped out as an aspirant,” he said while sharing his aspiration to govern Edo State.

The PDP candidate recounted the arduous process of campaigning across the state, meeting with senior and junior politicians, as well as ordinary citizens, to garner support for his candidacy.

He said that demonstrated his commitment to grassroots engagement and his ability to build coalitions.

He promised to ensure the security and safety of lives and property in the State through his ‘The Pathway to Prosperity for All’ manifesto.

He has also said his government would continue the infrastructural drive of the Obaseki administration.

Ighodalo pledged to give incentives to farmers and scholarships to students in Edo State.

He bemoaned the economic situation in the country, adding that Obaseki had been trying to shield the Edo people from the harsh situation created by the Federal Government.

He said, “We are ready to continue where our governor stopped. We will take Edo State to the next level. If a man wants to build a house, he has to start from the foundation. Governor Obaseki has started the foundation and we will continue from where he stopped. The work that has been done for the past eight years will soon begin to show.

“By the next one year, we will begin to miss the governor, but Ogie and I will do our best to maintain his good works. We all know the suffering on the ground and the problem in Nigeria.

“They said something in Abuja in January, and our lives have gone down since then but the governor has been trying to shield us from the harsh conditions created by the APC and that is what Ogie and I will continue

“Before you can leave your house by 2 am, but it became impossible due to insecurity until when Obaseki came and stopped it. Now you can go out and do your business, but that is what we will continue to improve on in Edo State.”

The PDP candidate said, if voted to power, his government would ensure that Edo State was monitored from the situation room, adding that his government would sustain and improve the EdoBEST.

He added, “The work that he has done in agriculture, we will continue from there; we will give incentives to cassava farmers, and oil palm producers. Edo has been the number one in oil palm since Obaseki came to power.”

Obaseki also made it clear that his choice for the position of governor of Edo State after him can “anchor the relay race successfully to victory.”

He said he had known Ighodalo for 40 years from his university days. He insisted that Ighodalo joined the race because of his love and compassion for the people of the state and not that he was looking for money or fame or name. “He has all of those,” he stated.

Obaseki further vouched that “he won’t disappoint you. Same with Osarodion Ogie. When I came into government, our first budget was less than N100 billion. But we moved it to N450 billion. Ighodalo and Osarodion will move it to N1 trillion to have enough money to do projects.”

He then encouraged all PDP members to canvass support for Ighodalo and also come out on election day and vote for the PDP.

A chieftain of the party in the State, Chief Tom Ikimi and other notable sons of the State have also thrown their support behind Ighodalo.

Similarly, the Edo Youth Movement just like several other groups in and outside the State have also thrown its weight behind the dynamic duo of Ighodalo and his Deputy Governorship candidate, Osarodion Ogie.

During the PDP LGA gubernatorial campaign rally in Esan South East Local Government Area, the movement, comprising vibrant and forward-thinking young people, pledged to mobilise support for the candidates, citing their exceptional capacity, character, and competence as the catalyst for their endorsement.

With their capacity, character, and competence resonating deeply with the youth, Ighodalo and Ogie have emerged as the clear choice for a brighter future in Edo State.

The duo’s commitment to empowering young people, creating jobs, and driving sustainable development has struck a chord with the Edo Youth Movement, who are determined to work tirelessly to ensure their victory at the polls.

Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Blessing Agbebaku, said Ighodalo is far more intelligent than the candidate of the opposition All Progressives Congress, Senator Monday Okpebholo. Therefore, there is a need for voters in the election which comes up in about 22 days to know that they are today faced with an option to make progress by voting Ighodalo as their governor or be faced with a situation that may see the State reverse some of the modest achievements recorded over the years.