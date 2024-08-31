Akinmurele: It’s Time to Liberate Ondo People from Political Arrogance

Fidelis David in Akure

The candidate of the Young Progressives Congress (YPP) for the November 16 governorship election in Ondo State, John Otitoloju Akinmurele, has said it’s time to liberate the people of the state from political arrogance and power of vague incumbency.



Akinmurele who stated this in Akure yesterday while meeting with stakeholders of the party across the 203 political wards of the state in preparation for the poll, said the coastal state has the second largest untapped bitumen in the whole world, yet its people are suffering.

According to him, for far too long, the state has been shackled by the arrogance of politicians who have placed their selfish ambitions above the well-being of the citizens and it’s time to reject what he termed ‘the very toxic old order’.



His words: “For too long, this state has been held by the jugular. For too long, people have been suffering in this state without anybody taking responsibility, whether a governor or whoever. If any governor had taken responsibility, then that action is not enough.

“The best they have given has not been enough. And that is why I said I am coming to rescue people from what we call political arrogance, from power of vague incumbency, from power of I am the only person, from power of that we are the party that has been on ground since this republic and arrogance of communication people.



“Anybody that is not steadfast to what he should do, becoming a governor or being a leader is a big commitment. Whoever is a person that could not take that commitment seriously, that person must be arrogant. That person is arrogant. We are talking about ballot revolution. Democracy has given us this ability, this legitimate way to gain leadership every four years and that is why I say the best approach now is what we call ballot revolution.”

He said given the hardship foisted on the nation by the APC-led federal government, and the alleged aloofness of the state government to the plight of its citizens, the YPP is the only party that can rescue the state.



“Let all of us go to the ballot and vote for YPP. Let us vote away PDP, APC or whoever, because we have convinced the people that we are the best alternative. We have convinced the people by our courage, uncommon courage. They are the demagogues. Uncommon courage comes from the institution of wickedness. If you are not so sincere, you cannot do what we are doing.

“If you are not courageous, you cannot do what we are doing. We are courageous and we believe in what we want to do. We love the people. The love of the people is what is driving us. The love to rescue this state is our driving force. I believe none of you is happy with the present state of things in this country, especially in Ondo State. So, democracy has given us that ability to rescue the state and come November 16, YPP will take charge.”

Akinmurele who insisted that he has unquestionable records boasted that he will improve education, health sector and the Internally Generated Revenue of the state while health care services will become accessible.

“I don’t have baggage, I worked in SSS for 13 years. No EFCC can threaten me, I don’t have business with you, I am not a criminal, I am not a political jobber, I am a professional coming to salvage my state and that is why we are the best alternative. It is quite unfortunate and disheartening that the electoral process in Nigeria has been monetised. And that is the thing we are coming to correct. Let there be a place for integrity.

“We cannot reduce everything to monetary value. That is why there is hyperinflation in this country. Imagine some people selling governorship form for N100 million. My brother, why will you use N100 million to obtain a form that you are not sure you are going to win. Is that not a problem? I know that there is a problem with issue of monetary inducement in elections. But by the grace of God, we summon the courage.

“YPP looks at me because of my track records and integrity. I have been president of students union. I have been parliamentary member of the union. I have been a young, healthy, secure man. They offered me the nomination form for free. They offered that fund based on integrity. So they did not reduce the value of me becoming a governor to a monetary term. That is where we should go. And by the grace of God, we are convincing people.

“Let us make it a commonwealth, a collective engagement. That is what we are doing and by that, I know we will be able to confront the demagogue, run this election and win,” he added.

The Chairman of YPP in Ondo State, Dotun Ojon and the deputy governorship candidate, Ayodele Obe, boasted that the YPP governorship candidate was far better than the APC candidate and incumbent Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa and other contenders in the poll.