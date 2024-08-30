Yobe Govt Promises Free Land to Airport Investors

Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni has said the state government will give free land alongside other incentives to agro allied investors willing to invest at the Damaturu Cargo International Airport in the state capital.

The governor said with the completion of its 3.6 kilometer runway, terminal building and the installations of state of the art aeronautical equipment and its strategic location, the airport is poised for businesses.

Buni spoke at the 2024 Airport Business Summit in Lagos, where he urged the federal government to mandate the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to collaborate with Yobe State government in ensuring the airport opens for optimum operations especially the lifting of agro-allied produce.

The governor, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Yobe State Ministry of Transport and Energy, Dr. Mustapha Gaidam, affirmed that the agrarian state produces the largest number of livestock in the country adding that the airport will best serve as a transit location to neighbouring countries and across the world if when the livestock are exported while it generate huge revenue for Yobe state and the federal government.

Gaidam said: “When one of the installers of the aeronautical equipment came to the airport, he said the only airport that has this kind of infrastructure and technology in our clime was Damaturu International Airport, because they are new models found only in the developed airports in the United Arabs Emirate.”