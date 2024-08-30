VON Determined to Launder Nigeria’s Image Globally, Say Ndace

Bassey Inyang in Calabar

The Director-General (DG), of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), Mallam Jubrin Baba Ndace, has declared that the media outfit remains determined to reduce the country’s negative image by showcasing Nigeria’s potential to the world.

The DG stated this in Calabar when he paid a courtesy visit to the Deputy Governor of Cross River State, Mr. Peter Odey.

Accompanied by Director Training, VON, Mrs. Funke Atohengbe, and some of the staff of the organisation, Ndace said as the prime media outlet to tell stories about Nigeria to the world, it was well positioned to tell Nigeria, and Africa’s story better than any other platform on the African continent.

“Let us partner to tell Nigeria’s story, especially in this era of social media distortions, outright lies, misinformation and disinformation. Our country is not all about negative news, we have great things happening here too. We should all join hands to tell the positives that we are known for.

“VON has a unique role with a mandate to tell not only the story of Nigeria but the story of Africa as a whole, and we do this in four Nigerian languages: Hausa, Yoruba, Igbos and Fulfulde. For the international languages, we broadcast in English, French, Arabic and Swahili.

“Telling Nigeria’s story is something that all of us should be intentional and deliberate about. This is not a time for us to do good and be quiet. We must be unapologetic in telling Nigeria’s story confidently,” Ndace said.

Continuing, the DG said: “As a person, when you travel out with Nigerian passport, you are treated with disdain, unbefitting of your status. This unacceptable treatment is traceable to negative stories people have peddled about Nigeria. We may not be perfect, but we are not what is being portrayed.”

He said that since he assumed office in his current position, the focus of VON has been doing so much as Nigeria’s frontline story telling agency.

Ndace urged the state government to intensify collaboration with VON for wider dissemination of its programmes and projects in the effort to reposition the state.

He applauded the harmonious working relationship existing between the Deputy Governor, and Governor Bassey Otu, attributing the feat to their background in conflict resolution and interpersonal relationship.

He said VON as a media platform was available to the state government , and the people for publication of the numerous developmental programmes instituted for the benefits of citizens.

Responding to the remarks of the VON boss , the deputy governor eulogised Ndace, saying he is a “true and thorough bred professional” whose abundant experience has repositioned VON globally.

Odey, who outlined measures taken by the state government to re-establish Cross River State as the preferred tourist destination in Nigeria, promised that the state would collaborate with VON and support it’s initiatives that would be of benefit to the people of the state.

“Through the office of the Commissioner for Information, the Cross River State Government will partner with VON. We need VON to publicise all our activities, showcase Cross River State to the world.

“Henceforth, we need active participation of VON in the coverage of our flagship tourism festival, Carnival Calabar and other lofty programmes and projects of the Prince Otu led administration because we are investing in infrastructural development,” Odey said.