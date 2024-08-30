Citibank Nigeria Appoints Enwereji as New MD/CEO

Nume Ekeghe



Citibank Nigeria Limited (Citi) has announced the appointment of Nneka Enwereji as its new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, effective August 19, 2024.

The appointment follows approval from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). Enwereji steps into the role, succeeding Ireti Samuel-Ogbu, who is retiring after a distinguished 36-year career with Citi.



Commenting on her appointment, in a statement made available to THISDAY yesterday, the Chairman of Citibank Nigeria Limited, Dr Shamsuddeen Usman said: “I am very happy about Nneka’s appointment.

“Her deep industry knowledge, strong leadership skills, and a clear vision for the future will ensure the bank continues to help Citi’s clients navigate an increasingly dynamic environment. It has been a pleasure working with her as an Executive Director and I look forward to working with her as the MD/CEO of Citibank Nigeria Limited”.



Also commenting on her appointment, Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) Sub-Cluster Head for Citi, Akin Dawodu in his statement said: “Nneka is a strong leader with a proven track record of growing businesses, deepening client relationships, and building strong partnerships. I am confident that she will continue to deliver value for our clients and other stakeholders.”



Before her appointment, Enwereji was Citi’s Head of Global Network Banking (GNB) across the SSA sub-cluster, and she led the team in achieving record business growth, amidst considerable market complexities. Her previous roles include the GNB Co-Head for Middle East and Africa (MEA), Africa Trade Services Head and Financial Institutions SSA Trade Head.



Enwereji brings a wealth of experience and her 31-year banking career spans Markets, Corporate & Investment Banking, Transaction Services, Risk Management and Operations. She has been an Executive Director on the Citi Nigeria board and has also served on different boards in a non-executive capacity.

Also, Nneka holds a degree in Computer Science and Economics with first-class honors from the Obafemi Awolowo University and an MBA from the Warwick Business School, UK. She has also attended executive programmes at Yale School of Management and the University of California, Berkeley. She is married with children.



Commenting on her appointment, Enwereji said: “I am excited about this new chapter at the helm of Citibank Nigeria Limited, working with our dedicated team to deliver the full value of Citi’s network to clients and stakeholders.”

“Citi has been serving clients in Nigeria for 40 years, driving its vision of being the preeminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, while building a strong legacy of innovation and economic progress.”

Nneka will be responsible for maximising Citi’s value proposition to clients present in Nigeria by driving innovation, enhancing customer satisfaction, and reinforcing Citi’s position as a market leader.

She will ensure the bank remains consistent and steadfast in its commitment to serve as a bridge to Citi’s global clients with local presence, and local clients with global aspirations.

