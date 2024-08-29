Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 set to hold the “Dey” Tour in Lagos

Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 are set to light up the stage at the iconic New Afrika Shrine in Lagos on Saturday, August 31st, 2024, as they take their “Dey” tour live to the heart of Afrobeat. From 7pm until the early hours of 4am, fans will experience an electrifying night of music, culture, and unity, as Seun Kuti brings his powerful Afrobeat rhythms and socially conscious lyrics to the legendary venue founded by his father, Fela Kuti.

With ticket available for regular and VIP admission, this is an event for all lovers of Afrobeat and live music. As usual, the venue of the event is known for its high vibration, energized atmosphere and sound that seems to invite itself into the hearts and body of its guests.

It promises to be a night of pulsating beats and unforgettable performances as Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 take over the Shrine with the craftsmanship and passion that only they can deliver.