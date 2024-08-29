NCAA Unveils Draft for State Safety Programme, Urges Stakeholders to Get Fully Involved

Chinedu Eze





The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has concluded the drafting of the State Safety Programme (SSP).

Owing to this, the acting Director General of the Authority, Captain Chris Najomo, urged stakeholders to get actively involved in the programme.

Najomo, explained that this achievement symbolises a significant step towards Nigeria’s full-scale programme implementation, aligning with the stringent requirements of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

In a statement signed by the Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Michael Achimugu, the agency said the development of the SPP draft was a testament to Nigeria’s commitment to adhering to ICAO Annex 19, which provides a comprehensive framework and strategic approach for managing aviation safety in line with international best practices.

“In the light of this monument progress, the acting Director General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority invites stakeholders to contribute to the refinement of the SSP document.

“Your valuable input is crucial to enhance the program’s relevance, coordination, and overall success, benefitting both the immediate safety and long-term security of our nation,” the agency said.

NCAA also said the draft SSP document would be accessible on its website while feedback and suggestions should be submitted via dedicated email addresses below, on or before Monday, 30th September, 2024.