Lagbaja: Newly Acquired Combat Enablers Will Aid Troops’ Effectiveness in Theatre

Linus Aleke in Abuja





The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen Taoreed Lagbaja, has said the Nigerian Army’s newly acquired combat enablers would enhance troops’ effectiveness in the conduct of ongoing operations across the country.

Lagbaja also stated that essential combat enablers such as Mine-Resistance Ambush Protected (MRAP) Vehicles, rifles and ammunition necessary to strengthen troops’ operations across the country have been acquired and were already impacting positively on troops operations against security challenges.

A statement by the Director, Army Public Relations, Maj Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, said the COAS made stated this while addressing the top echelon of the service at the ongoing Chief of Army Staff Combined Second and Third Quarters Conference 2024 holding at the Council of Chiefs Hall Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

Lagbaja averred that the acquisitions would enhance the effectiveness of troops across various theatres and ultimately firm up the nation’s path to an improved security environment in furtherance of economic prosperity for the nation.

He emphasised the desire of President Bola Tinubu, to build a well-equipped, truly professional Army for the nation.

This, he said, the president had demonstrated through the purchase of combat enablers such as the two BELL UH -1 Huey Helicopters and other enablers to conduct a range of missions, including logistics and medical evacuation among other functions for the Nigerian Army.

He noted that Nigerian Army pilots are currently undergoing training on these platforms since the Army took delivery of the platforms on 20 June 2024.

The COAS reassured the people that the platforms wouldsoon be fully inducted into the theatres of operation, but limited to logistic missions.

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umoh Eno, while declaring the conference open, appreciated the progressive restructuring of the Nigerian Army, and urged the service to maintain the trajectory.

Eno also tasked the Nigerian Army to remain apolitical and continue to operate within the framework of the principles of fundamental human rights and adherence to rules of engagement in its operations.

Lauding the successes so far achieved by troops of the Nigerian Army and other security agencies across the six geopolitical zones, the governor pointed out that the Nigerian Army was a key element of national power and diplomacy.

He, however, urged the NA to evolve strategies that would consolidate on its achievements thus far.