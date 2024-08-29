After Several Postponements, NCC Fixes Sept 14 as New Deadline for NIN-SIM Linkage

Emma Okonji





The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), yesterday, announced September 14 as the new deadline for subscribers to link their National Identification Number (NIN) to their Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) cards.

NCC had fixed July 31, 2024 as the deadline for NIN-SIM linkage, and had asked telecoms operators to begin deactivation of all lines that were not linked after July 31, but issued a circular to the operators, shortly before the commencement of the nationwide protest on #Bad Governance, informing them that it has discontinued the planed deactivation exercise.

Before the July 31st deadline, the NCC had severally shifted the deadlines for NIN-SIM linkage for various reasons.

However, in a statement issued yesterday and signed by its Director, Public Affairs, Mr. Reuben Muoka, the NCC said there had been

significant progress in the federal government’s 2020 policy to link all SIMs to NINs.

According to the statement, to date, over 153 million SIMs have been successfully linked to NIN, reflecting an impressive compliance rate of 96 per cent, which is a substantial increase from 69.7 per cent in January 2024.

The statement further stated: “As we approach the final phase of this critical process, the NCC seeks the continued cooperation of all Nigerians to achieve 100 percent compliance.

“The complete linkage of all SIM cards to NINs is essential for enhancing the trust and security of our digital economy. By verifying all mobile users, this policy strengthens confidence in digital transactions, reduces the risk of fraud and cybercrime, and supports greater participation in e-commerce, digital banking, and mobile money services. This, in turn, promotes financial inclusion and drives economic growth.

“Through collaboration with the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) and the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), the NCC has uncovered alarming cases where individuals possessed an unusually high number of SIM cards—some exceeding 100,000. The commission also remains committed to working with security agencies and other stakeholders to crack down on the sale of pre-registered SIMs, thereby safeguarding national security and ensuring the integrity of mobile numbers in Nigeria.”

To ensure full compliance with the NIN-SIM linkage policy, the NCC has directed all Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) to complete the mandatory verification and linkage of SIMs to NINs by September 14, 2024.

Effective September 15, 2024, the commission expects that no SIM operating in Nigeria would be without a valid NIN, the statement further said.

The NCC, therefore, urged all members of the public who have not yet completed their NIN-SIM linkage, or who have faced issues due to verification mismatches, to visit their service providers promptly to update their details before the deadline. Alternatively, the approved self-service portals are available for this purpose.

NCC also reminded the public that the sale and purchase of pre-registered SIMs are criminal offenses punishable by imprisonment and fines.

NCC encouraged citizens to report any such activities to the commission via its toll-free line (622) or through our social media platforms.

NCC also thanked the general public for its continued cooperation, while calling for collaboration to strengthen Nigeria’s digital ecosystem.