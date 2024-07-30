NCC Orders Immediate Reactivation of Lines Barred by TelcosNCCNCC Orders Immediate Reactivation of Lines Barred by Telcos

•MTN offices vandalised in Lagos, Osun as customers protest blocked SIMs

•Barred lines not linked to planned national protest, ALTON clarifies

Emma Okonji and Sunday Ehigiator





The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), yesterday, ordered the immediate reactivation of Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) cards that were barred at the weekend by telecoms operators.

The order came as hundreds of angry MTN subscribers took to the streets in Lagos and Osun states yesterday to protest the sudden barring of their SIM cards by the network provider.

NCC’s intervention ordering the immediate reactivation of disconnected lines was linked to the large number of telecoms subscribers that were affected by the disconnection.

According to a statement released yesterday by NCC, and signed by its Director, Public Affairs, Mr. Reuben Muoka, “Over the weekend many telecom subscribers/consumers were unable to access their phone lines because of the inability of many telecom consumers to verify their National Identification Numbers (NINs) with their SIMs.

“This meant that their numbers were blocked by their telecom service providers in keeping with laws and policies of the NIN-SIM linkage.

“Telecoms consumers and the public will recall the compulsory linkage of NIN with SIM which began in December 2020 when the government directed telecommunication companies to bar unregistered SIM cards and SIMs that were not linked to NIN.

“Since December 2023, the commission has since reviewed the deadline a few times; April 15, 2024 was set as the deadline for the full network barring of subscribers with four or fewer SIMs that had unverified NIN details. This deadline was then reviewed to July 31, 2024, to give consumers more time to ensure their submitted NIN details are properly verified.

“Despite these extensions, many phone lines are yet to be linked with verified NINs. The objectives of this exercise by the Federal Government of Nigeria include enhancing national security and ensuring the national SIM ownership database is accurate.”

The affected subscribers, mostly MTN subscribers, thronged the call centres of telecoms operators in their large numbers, to get their lines reconnected.

THISDAY monitoring teams in Lagos, Abuja, Ibadan, Benin City, Asaba, and Port Harcourt revealed that the affected subscribers were in their large numbers at different customer care centres, yesterday, across the country, accusing telecoms operators of sabotage. The subscribers insisted they had since linked their SIM cards to their National Identification Numbers (NINs) and the operators had no reason to disconnect their lines.

A source said, “How come those that were disconnected were mostly MTN subscribers and the number was massive across the country.”

Another source from MTN said the disconnection was in line with the directive of NCC, and the eventual shift of the deadline to July 31, which is tomorrow, for the disconnection of all SIM cards not linked to NIN.

The development sparked widespread outrage among customers who claimed they were not given prior notice.

At Festac Town, Lagos, a mob vandalised a section of the MTN office, while in Osun State, protesters gathered at the service provider’s head office at Dada Estate, Osogbo.

In Lagos, the incident occurred at the MTN office located at 72 Junction, Opposite First Bank, 23 Road, Festac Town.

According to eyewitnesses, the subscribers had gathered at the office to complain about their deactivated lines but became agitated when they perceived that MTN staff were unresponsive to their concerns. The situation escalated, with the crowd breaking into the premises and damaging property.

The protesters, who included elderly men and women, pregnant women, and civil servants, blocked the Osogbo-Iwo road, causing traffic disruptions and gridlock.

Many customers expressed frustration at being unable to access MTN services despite arriving at the office as early as 6am. The protesters demanded that their SIM cards be unblocked, but were met with indifference by MTN staff.

However, normalcy was restored to the area later in the day, although some customers remained on the premises.

Reacting to insinuations that the disconnection might be a deliberate move against the planned nationwide protests against hardship, beginning Thursday, Association of Licensed Telecoms Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), in a statement, denied any link between SIM card disconnection and national protest.

ALTON, in statement jointly signed by its Chairman, Gbenga Adebayo, and Executive Secretary, Gbolahan Awonuga, said, “The attention of ALTON has been drawn to some online reports linking the ongoing subscriber line barring exercise with the planned national protest.

“There’s absolutely no connection between the two. The NIN/SIM link registration deadline has earlier been set for 31st July, 2024. The fact of the matter is that the harmonisation exercise of the SIM Registration database and National Identity Database has been ongoing for several months.

“This is aimed at improving the integrity of the National SIM registration database. Customers who had their lines blocked recently are those whom their service providers found a mismatch between their records on both databases.

“We advise such customers to contact their service providers through communicated channels for resolution of the issue.”

Airtel customers were to dial *121# and input their 11 digits NIN. The subscriber would receive a confirmation message that the line had been successfully unbarred.

Similarly, 9mobile customers were to dial *200*8#, while Glo customers were to dial *109* NIN number#.

Also, MTN customers were expected to visit nin.mtn.ng, to check the NIN status, and if not linked, proceed to link it.

During the process, an OTP would be requested, as well as the NIN. After giving consent and submitting the NIN linking request, it will be done and the line will be automatically unbarred.

Smile customers were to send their valid NIN to customercare@smile.com.ng or call 07020444444 for questioning.

Spectranet customers were to call toll free line 8002345678 and submit NIN

Ntel customers were asked to visit any Ntel store with their NIN, where fingerprint would be used to call up their existing KYC profile with Ntel for verification. With consent received, the line will be updated and unbarred.

In case these online steps fail, subscribers could physically visit any walk-in centres of operators, to unblock their lines, the ALTON statement further said.