Shooting Stars Unveil Players, Kits

Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) of Ibadan on Monday, unveiled some fresh legs to be paraded for the 2024/25 season.

Also unveiled were the home, away and alternative jerseys to be used by the team in the coming season.

The eight players unveiled included, goalkeepers Abiodun Akande from Rivers United, Mustapha Lawal from Sunshine Stars, centre defender, Ojietefian Sylvester, from Enyimba, left-back, Ikouwem Udom, who joins Anenir Sportif De la Marsar of Tunisia, midfielder, Abubakar Aliu from Lobi Stars, Adebayo Abayomi formerly of Remo Stars, Bolaji Sakin Simeon, who is teaming up with the Oluyole Warriors from Congolese side, AS Otoho and striker, Ayanrinde Samuel, who last featured for Sporting Lagos FC.

While speaking during the unveiling, Executive Chairman of the Oluyole Warriors, Honourable Babatunde Olaniyan Akoro, said that the club hopes to improve on the performance of last season, hence the recruitment of quality legs who will be able to complement the efforts of the retained players.

He disposed that the team retained most of the best legs from last season’s squad, to give room for continuity, explaining that the club deliberately ensured coach Gbenga Ogunbote remained with the club for that purpose as well.

Honourable Olaniyan, who revealed that the club would be gunning for the league title this season, also stated that a few more players would still be unveiled as the Ibadan soccer lords intensify efforts for a rewarding 2024/25 season.

Coach Ogunbote, in his own words, said the recruitments were done to specifically solve the problems encountered in some departments last season.

While speaking, the General Manager of the club, Dimeji Lawal, expressed hope that the new additions to the Oluyole Warriors will add quality to the team, assuring the followers of the club a successful outing.