Ogun Border Town Residents Raise the Alarm over Spate of Killings, Kidnapping

James Sowole in Abeokuta





Residents, leaders and concerned citizens of Iwoye-Ketu, a border town in Imeko-Afon Local Government Area of Ogun State have raised alarm over spate of kidnappings, killings allegedly being perpetrated by individuals suspected to be from the Fulani ethnic group residing within the community.

According to residents, the situation has not only threatened the peace and security of the community, but has also evoked painful memories of the tragic events of 2002.

The concerns of the residents and citizens, were expressed by the Iwoye-Ketu Development Forum, in a statement signed by the forum’s leaders, Chief Semiu Usman-Legitan and Comrade Wale Fadipe, made available to journalists.

The community leaders warned that without swift and decisive action, Iwoye-Ketu could face an even more devastating conflict.

The statement said: “In recent months, the situation in Iwoye-Ketu has deteriorated rapidly. Our community has become a hotbed of kidnappings, killings, and other violent acts.

“The perpetrators of these heinous crimes have shown no regard for human life, attacking and hacking our people to death at the slightest provocation.

“The frequency and brutality of these attacks have instilled fear and anxiety among our people.”

The forum highlighted that Iwoye-Ketu’s status as a border town has made it particularly vulnerable to criminal elements who exploit the porous borders to carry out their activities.

The statement noted that the geographical location of the community has exacerbated the security challenges, making it imperative for authorities to act immediately.

Further according to the statement, “August has been particularly harrowing for the community, with three separate kidnapping incidents reported.

“Among the victims of the ongoing violence are Kabiru Ogunrinde, who was killed while assisting police officers at a crime scene, and Eric Adekanmbi, who was brutally murdered while attempting to secure the release of kidnapped victims.”

The forum’s leaders also addressed a recent video circulating on YouTube by an influencer named Dara, which alleged that Chief Enoch Alaye, head of the Regency Council, and the Divisional Police Officer of the Imeko Police Division were protecting the Fulani group and supporting the violence against the Yoruba people in Iwoye.

The forum categorically denied these allegations, describing them as baseless and a distraction from the real issue, which is the need for effective law enforcement.

“The suggestion of any collusion is baseless and distracts from the critical need for effective law enforcement,” the statement emphasized, adding that: “We call for a thorough investigation into these incidents and demand the immediate arrest and prosecution of all those involved as detailed in our petition.”

While the forum acknowledged the cooperation of local security agencies, they stressed that the situation had outgrown the capacity of local forces and urged the Nigerian government, international organisations, and other relevant authorities to intervene urgently.

“We unequivocally condemn the violence being perpetrated against the people of Iwoye-Ketu. No one should have to live in fear of being kidnapped, killed, or maimed in their own community,” the statement added.

The forum called for the deployment of additional security forces to Iwoye-Ketu, thorough investigations into the violence, and the establishment of a permanent security presence to deter future attacks.

They also sought support from the international community, emphasizing that the violence in Iwoye-Ketu is part of a broader pattern of ethnic violence that requires a coordinated response.