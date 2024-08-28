Charterhouse Lagos Partners PACS to Enhance School’s Nutrition Standards

Funmi Ogundare

Charterhouse Lagos, a new British independent school opening in Lagos in September 2024, has announced a strategic partnership with Pan African Catering Services (PACS) to provide high-quality, nutritious meals for its students, staff, and guests.

The agreement, formalised at a signing ceremony held at Charterhouse Lagos in Lekki, designates PACS as the school’s exclusive meal and snack provider. PACS, a leading Nigerian catering company known for its work with major international airlines, will deliver a variety of Nigerian and international cuisine, emphasising both nutritional value and culinary excellence.

Angela Hencher, Chief Operating Officer of Charterhouse Lagos, underscored the importance of the partnership, noting that PACS was chosen after a thorough evaluation of several catering service providers. She highlighted PACS’s exceptional dedication to quality, hygiene, and nutrition.

“We are thrilled to partner with PACS, whose commitment to excellence aligns with our own values. This collaboration will ensure that our students, staff, and visitors benefit from top-notch nutritional care, enhancing their overall health and well-being,” Hencher said.

Leye Akingbe, Managing Director of Pan African Catering Services, expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration.

He commended PACS’s extensive experience in the catering industry and reaffirmed the company’s commitment to providing high-quality, nutritious meals that adhere to stringent food safety and hygiene standards.

“We are honoured to work with Charterhouse Lagos and support their mission of excellence. Our team is dedicated to delivering superior meals that meet the highest standards,” Akingbe stated.

This partnership represents a significant step in Charterhouse Lagos’ efforts to offer a comprehensive educational experience, ensuring students receive nourishing meals while supporting local businesses and reflecting the school’s commitment to the Nigerian economy.