MTV Base, Budweiser partner on MTV VMAs nominees party

Leading youth and pop culture entertainment brand, MTV Base, in partnership with Premium lager beer brand, Budweiser – a special brew of International Breweries Plc, proud part of AB-InBev, is set to host an exclusive MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) Nominees Party. The event holds on August 30, 2024, at the US Consulate in Lagos, Nigeria.

This exclusive event will celebrate the extraordinary African talents nominated for the ‘Best Afrobeats’ Category which includes Ayra Starr (“Last Heartbreak Song” – ft. Giveon), Burna Boy (“City Boys”), Davido & Lojay (“Sensational” with Chris Brown), Tems (“Love Me JeJe”), Tyla (“Water”), and Pheelz (“Ruin” with Usher).

Speaking on the upcoming celebration, Monde Twala, Paramount Africa SVP and GM, said, “The MTV VMAs Nominees Party showcases our commitment to celebrating diverse musical talent from around the world, including the vibrant contributions of African artists. We are pleased to honour all our nominees and highlight the increasing impact of cross-cultural music on the global entertainment industry.”

Olajumoke Okikiolu, Marketing Manager Budweiser, added, “As the official sponsor of the MTV VMAs Nominees Party, we are excited to partner with MTV Base to celebrate and honour our incredible African stars shaping the global music scene. At Budweiser, we champion excellence and innovation, and this event provides us with an opportunity to connect with our consumers and celebrate our shared passion for music.”

The 2024 MTV VMAs Nominees Party promises an evening of celebration, music, and recognition for the exceptional talents contributing to global music and the trailblazing talents shaping the future of the music industry.

Music lovers are expected to tune in to MTV, DStv Channel 130 on Wednesday, 12 September at 01:00am WAT to watch music’s most iconic night, the 2024 MTV VMAs.